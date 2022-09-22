STAcon Live 2022: The Growing Impact of Salt Therapy on Respiratory Wellness

Salt Therapy Association hosts live and virtual conference featuring leading research and education—Showcases massive growth of salt therapy across the globe

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salt Therapy Association the leading educational trade association for the halotherapy industry, hosted its 5th annual conference on September 12-13 at the Wyndham® Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs™ Resort in Orlando. The event brought together over 250 attendees from 10 countries and featured 20 prominent wellness, spa, halotherapy, and business management professionals speaking on a variety of leading-edge topics. Recurring themes were reaching the industry inflection point and the evolution of salt therapy as a foundation of respiratory wellness.

Susie Ellis from the Global Wellness Institute Keynotes STAcon Live 2022 (PRNewswire)

Opening keynotes included Susie Ellis, Co-Founder, Chair & CEO of the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) and Global Wellness Summit speaking on "The Future of the Wellness Industry," and Dr. John Ryan, Chief Strategy Officer of Allergy Standards Ltd., and Vice Chair of the GWI Respiratory Wellness Initiative, on "Trends impacting Global Respiratory Wellness."

Ellis remarked, "I very much enjoyed the conference and left feeling that I learned a great deal about the entire ecosystem of salt therapy and the many ways it contributes to health and wellbeing programs."

"There is a growing awareness of how the quality of the air we breathe impacts our health," said STA Founding Director Leo Tonkin, CEO of SALT Chamber and Initiative Chair of the GWI Respiratory Wellness Initiative. "Our speakers and attendees have shifted their focus to improving their clients' respiratory wellness, which directly improves the quality of life."

Shoshana Treichel, a presenter and owner of Above and Beyond Yoga and Salt Therapy Center, added, "The 5th annual STA Conference was the best yet—attendees walked away with great practical information on how to successfully run a salt therapy business, as well as global trends and perspectives."

The STA announced several new initiatives in the coming months, including the next generation of certification standards, version 2.0 of the STA Certified Halotherapist Program (over 400+ certified now), continued research, and new studies.

"STAcon validated that not only is the recovery wellness sector exploding, but that salt therapy is at its forefront," concluded Hensley Ellefritz, a presenter and owner of Reboot Fitness Consulting.

About Salt Therapy Association

The Salt Therapy Association (STA) is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization founded in 2014 to provide resources, information, research, and standards for the industry, businesses, and consumers. With over 3,800 members in 35 countries, STA is the largest organization of salt therapy facilities, professionals, and enthusiasts in the world.

CONTACT: Membership Director: Adam Loss, info@salttherapyassociation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salt Therapy Association