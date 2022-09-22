Talking Rain Beverage Company® Appoints Luke Fisher as Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the maker of bestselling sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, announced the appointment of Luke Fisher as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Luke will lead the company's sustainability initiatives and highly engaged finance, technology, and risk management teams, while continuing to fulfill Talking Rain's mission of "Creating Connections with Every Sip" for years to come.

Luke Fisher CFO (PRNewswire)

"Luke has played a prominent role in our organization for years," said Ken Sylvia, Chief Executive Officer at Talking Rain. "I'm excited for Luke as he and his team work to optimize our existing platforms, implement strategies to transform our business, and provide financial leadership to our organization."

Since joining Talking Rain in 2013, Luke has led multiple operational improvement initiatives, resulting in enhanced levels of service to customers, operating efficiencies, and improved decision-making leveraging data and analytics. Prior to joining Talking Rain, Luke served as Corporate Controller at Icicle Seafoods, where he was responsible for leading the accounting function.

Commenting on his appointment, Luke said, "I am grateful for this opportunity at Talking Rain and am ready to take on new responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer. My focus will continue to be driving sustainable growth at Talking Rain, along with overseeing our operating platform, ensuring we are putting forward the best approach to meet the needs of our customers."

About Talking Rain Beverage Company®

Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company that has been an industry leader in the beverage space for 35 years. The company's portfolio of brands includes the bestselling sparkling water, Sparkling Ice®, Sparkling Ice® +Caffeine, Sparkling Ice Superfruit and Talking Rain AQA®, all of which offer better-for-you beverage options in a variety of flavors. With a commitment to developing best-in-class brands and driving meaningful community engagement, Talking Rain is creating connections with every sip.

Talking Rain is building a sustainable future in an ever-changing market space. The company is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, Talking Rain aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Talking Rain, please visit www.talkingrain.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talking Rain Beverage Company