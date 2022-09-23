Northstar Announces Change of Auditor and Upcoming Participation at CDRA Shingle Recycling Forum in Chicago

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") to MNP LLP ("MNP") effective September 7, 2022. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from Davidson, the Former Auditor, and MNP, the Successor Auditor (as such terms are defined in NI 51-102), have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and have been filed on SEDAR. There was no modified opinion in Davidson's audit reports with respect to the Company's financial statements for the two most recently completed fiscal years. There were also no reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102) between Davidson and the Company. The Board of Directors thanks Davidson for their efforts and services over the last several years.

The Company is also pleased to announce its in-person participation in the Construction & Demolition Recycling Association's ("CDRA") 9th Annual Shingle Recycling Forum in Chicago, Illinois from October 5-6, 2022. The Shingle Recycling Forum is the premier event for stakeholders in the shingle recycling industry, bringing together state Department of Transportation officials, recyclers, asphalt plant operators, road pavers, and more for impactful networking and cutting-edge presentations from industry experts.

Mr. Aidan Mills, Northstar's President, CEO and Director, is scheduled to present on a panel on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 8:00 am CST to 10:00 am CST on the End Markets Panel (Powders & Extraction).

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

