FULGENT GENETICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. - FLGT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 21, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: FLGT), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 22, 2019 and August 4, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

About the Lawsuit

Fulgent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 4, 2022, the Company disclosed the receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand issued by the U.S. Department of Justice "pursuant to the False Claims Act related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law," and that the Securities and Exchange Commission was conducting an investigation into certain of the Company's reports filed with the SEC from 2018 through the first quarter of 2020.

On this news, shares of Fulgent fell $11.02 per share, or 17.29%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $52.72 per share on August 8, 2022.

The case is Pugley v. Fulgent Genetics, Inc., et al., No. 22-cv-06764.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

