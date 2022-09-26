2023 Kia Sportage and Sportage Hybrid earn 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick award

Compact Crossovers Earn IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK Status

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Sportage and Sportage Hybrid have been awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) award. The designation applies to the Sportage and Sportage Hybrid when equipped with LED projector headlights, and also makes the Sportage the ninth Kia vehicle to earn either a 2022 TSP or TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) award.

"Kia's longest running nameplate continues to evolve into something greater with each generation, with the fifth generation delivering more of everything – especially safety – for today's savvy, adventurous, and eco-conscious compact SUV buyers," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "These latest TSP designations are proof positive of that."

For 2023, the Sportage is underpinned by Kia's all-new third generation N3 platform and delivers a wealth of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA) with Cyclist detection capability, Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA).

The Kia Telluride, Sorento, Seltos, Carnival built after March 2021 (with specific headlights), Sportage, Sportage Hybrid and Soul (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights) also received TSP awards for 2022 earlier this year, while the Kia K5 and Stinger sedans qualified as TSP+ winners.

To receive a TSP rating, a vehicle must earn "Good" ratings in six crashworthiness tests – driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests – as well as an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention evaluations. In addition, the vehicle must have at least one available headlight system that earns a "Good" or "Acceptable" rating.

