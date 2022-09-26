Healthcare Leaders Group Innovates on Every Front

Migration to AWS improves security, lays foundations for future improvements

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Leaders Group has partnered with Amazon Web Services to complete a migration of their data centers.

"As a technology company, we need to seek out the best of the best," Roni Amiel, CEO of Healthcare Leaders Group, said. "There's no doubt that AWS is the best. They have the right technology and momentum to meet our needs today and in the next 10 years."

When looking for a cloud-based solution for hundreds of servers, HLG prioritized secure, reliable solutions that fit our clients' needs.

The migration has allowed HLG to:

lay a foundation for future innovations such as blockchain and analytics

improve its security best practices

reduce operating costs

open the door to new partnerships and accelerate its growth on all fronts

"Migrating to the cloud was a necessity," Norman Comstock, chief information officer at Healthcare Leaders Group, said.

Using VMware Cloud on AWS allowed HLG to keep its solutions active for customers during the transition and maintain our efforts to comply with HIPAA regulations.

"Our customers are at the heart of all these investment efforts," Amiel said. "We're undergoing this digital transformation because our customers expect us to deliver the revolutionary solutions that will build the world's largest healthcare ecosystem."

AWS has published a case study regarding the HLG partnership, available on AWS' web site.

Healthcare Leaders Group revolutionizes technology for your healthcare. We design and deliver solutions so you can put patients before business. Everything we do is geared toward better experiences and outcomes. By listening to our clients and anticipating their needs, HLG will shape the healthcare landscape.

To learn more about HLG, visit HealthcareLeadersGroup.com.

