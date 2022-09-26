Princess Cruises Ready to Welcome All Guests with Transport Canada's Removal of all COVID-19 Requirements to Enter Country

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With today's announcement from Transport Canada to remove all COVID-19 requirements to enter the country, Princess Cruises is prepared to welcome all guests on cruises visiting, arriving or departing from Canadian ports, including its Canada/New England voyages and Alaska cruises where the cruise line is the industry leader. All of Princess' Alaska cruises feature Canada as part of the itinerary.

"We applaud these decisions by Transport Canada to make visiting the country easier and more convenient for all guests sailing our popular Alaska and Canada/New England itineraries, and look forward to welcoming everyone on our incredible Alaska and Canadian cruises," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Alaska and Canadian cruises are among the most desired vacation options in the world, and we look forward to welcoming everyone who's waited the past three years for this market to fully open."

Princess is in the process of notifying guests and travel advisors of this tremendous development and is excited to welcome everyone excited to take an Alaska vacation in 2023.

