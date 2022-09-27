Astra Protocol partners with KPMG to complete KYC and AML checks

ZURICH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the four largest global audit and accounting firms, KPMG operates in 144 countries, employing around 236,000 people. Astra Protocol is a decentralized compliance technology, offering services such as KYC and Anti Money Laundering screening checks covering 155+ countries. Their mission is to provide a range of regulatory compliance tools for crypto applications, ensuring that financial compliance standards can be met across the web 3 industry.

This partnership demonstrates the growing market for KYC and AML solutions across the crypto industry with major institutions are entering with the opportunity to gain a new customer base. KPMG will form part of Astra's Decentralized Legal Network (DLN) of legal and compliance experts performing KYC services. Astra believes their solution will be key for the next phase of Web3 growth, by eliminating risk and promoting more trust in decentralized applications, through Anti Money Laundering and KYC screening on crypto wallet holders without compromising on-chain anonymity.

Sakhib Waseem, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Astra Protocol said, "We are extremely proud to be working with KPMG, their industry leading experience across a wide range of regulated financial industries will prove Astra's decentralized legal network will be comprised of the best companies and will assist in providing more trust in crypto applications"

