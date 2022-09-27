BICSI® brings industry-leading certifications under BICSI ICT Certification Institute umbrella

Commercial Information Communications Technology infrastructure gets elevated, recognition boost from BICSI certified professionals

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, is launching the BICSI ICT Certification Institute, at this week's 2022 BICSI Fall Conference and Exhibition being held at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on 25-29 September 2022 where thousands of ICT professionals from around the globe are learning and networking during this premier conference. This global institute is the distillation of the ethics, experience and excellence embodied by each BICSI certification.

For nearly 40 years, BICSI has set the global standard for ICT expertise and excellence, developing, and advancing the professions of cable installers, project managers, designers and consultants. BICSI certifications have helped more than 16,000 professionals achieve new competencies that drive personal and professional results. Professionals who obtain and maintain BICSI's ICT Certifications demonstrate to clients, employers, and peers their dedication to the profession and commitment to upholding high standards of integrity and excellence in professional practice.

This institute encompasses BICSI's seven certifications and one certificate:

Registered Communications Distribution Designer® (RCDD®)

Data Center Design Consultant® (DCDC®)

Registered Telecommunications Project Manager® (RTPM®)

Outside Plant Designer (OSP™)

BICSI Cabling Installation Installer 1® (INST1®), Installer 2, Copper® (INSTC®), Installer 2, Optical Fiber ® (INSTF®), Technician™ (TECH™)

All BICSI certification programs – from entry level to advanced – are thoroughly developed and routinely maintained following accreditation standards led by globally diverse subject matter experts who help ensure the certifications truly reflect emerging practice, advanced technology, real-life case studies and best practices.

"We're proud of the rigor behind BICSI certification programs and the work ethic, experience and excellence embodied by each BICSI certification, from the installer to the RCDD," BICSI Board President Carol Everett Oliver said. "We are giving voice to the ethos of excellence through the BICSI ICT Certification Institute, unifying and elevating our certification portfolio by bringing them together under this new shared identity."

About BICSI: BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries. www.bicsi.org

