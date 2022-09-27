Latinx Executive Alliance Announces New Advisory Board

Nation's Top Latinx Executives Convene to Advance Latinx Talent in Corporate America

The Alliance to Host October 4th Webinar on Supporting Next Generation Latinx Leaders via Sponsorship and Mentorship

Group Provides Interactive Platform to Discuss Skills Development, Talent Retention, and Mentoring

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latinx Executive Alliance (LEA), a coalition of executives and business leaders, announced a new advisory board, bringing together some of the nation's top executives across a diverse range of industries who are dedicated to the mission of advancing more Latinx business leaders to executive leadership roles in Fortune 1000 companies.

Latinx Executive Alliance convenes nation's top Latinx executives to advance Latinx Talent in corporate America. (PRNewswire)

“Together, we will create more innovative workforces and support the next generation of Latinx leaders." - Beto Casellas

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the Latinx community is the fastest-growing demographic in the country, with 19% of the population. Yet Hispanics represent only about 4% of large American companies' top executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR).

"The Latinx Executive Alliance is committed to help increase Hispanic representation in executive roles in corporate America," said Alberto "Beto" Casellas, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, Synchrony Health and Wellness and Board Chair of the Latinx Executive Alliance. "Together, we will create more diverse, innovative workforces by identifying, mentoring, upskilling and promoting the next generation of Latinx leaders."

Since its launch last year, the Latinx Executive Alliance has grown its follower base to include more than 700 members on its LinkedIn Group. The group was founded by Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company.

The coalition named business leaders from multiple industries and sectors to a new advisory board with plans to expand the advisory group to more than two dozen leaders. The board will help shape Alliance's long-term goals and programs and personally commit to mentoring and sponsoring executives in the coalition.

Members of the advisory board include:

Esther Aguilera , CEO, Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA)

Ana Chadwick , EVP and CFO, Pitney Bowes

Gilbert Dávila, Co-CEO, DMI Consulting

Delia Garced , Senior Director of Demand Generation, Waters Corporation

Margaret Lazo , Former CHRO, Univision Communications

Angel G. Maroto , CEO and General Manager, Trappit U.S.

Martha Poulter , CIO, Royal Caribbean Group

Damian Rivera , CEO, Association of Latin Professionals For America (ALPFA)

Carina Rodriguez , Chief Commercial Officer, Sono Bello

Dr. Robert Rodriguez , Founder and President, DRR Advisors

Elizabeth Scarpelli , Managing Director, Global Head of Enterprise Wide Functions Compliance, BNY Mellon

Maria Smith , VP of Payments and Financial Services, Walgreens

Oscar Villalonga , President and CEO, Coface North America

Beto Casellas , Chief Executive Officer and EVP, Synchrony Health and Wellness, Board Chair of LEA

DJ Casto, Executive Sponsor of LEA, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Synchrony

Michael Matthews , Executive Sponsor of LEA, SVP and Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer, Synchrony

"There is significant power when people, companies, and nonprofits come together with a focus on empowering a community," said Damian Rivera, CEO of ALPFA and a member of the advisory board. "That's what I love about the Latinx Executive Alliance. Everyone is focused first on how our collective resources and efforts can come together for greater impact."

"Now is the time to support Latinx professionals with the development and growth opportunities critical to their career success," said Ana Chadwick, CFO of Pitney Bowes and a member of the advisory board. "Latinx Executive Alliance welcomes all executives—Hispanic and non-Hispanics alike—to be part of our efforts to advance more Latinx talent to executive leadership roles."

"One way to accelerate the growth of the Hispanic presence in top corporate roles in the U.S. is by providing a forum like Latinx Executive Alliance where we can offer network and mentor opportunities and facilitate the promotion of the Hispanic talent," said Angel G. Maroto, CEO and General Manager of Trappit U.S. and LEA advisory board member.

"With nearly 9,000 stores nationwide, Walgreens is uniquely positioned to help support the health, wellness and financial well-being of the communities we serve," said Maria Smith, vice president of payments and financial services at Walgreens and LEA advisory board member. "It's important that we ensure the diversity of communities is reflected in leadership positions in order to offer inclusive and welcoming environments for all. At Walgreens, when our leaders reflect the diversity of our customers and patients, we're able to better anticipate, provide access and meet their healthcare needs."

The Latinx Executive Alliance programming will kick off on Tuesday, October 4th at 12:30 pm ET with remarks from Fernando Aguirre, former chairman and CEO of Chiquita Brands International and other industry leaders to discuss the importance of sponsors and mentors. The webinar is open to all business leaders. Attendees can click here to register. This program is part of an ongoing series of webinars this year that include topics such as the need to invest in our future Latinx leaders and intentional networking with key decision makers.

More information on joining the Latinx Executive Alliance can be found at www.latinexecalliance.com

Media Contact

Angie Hu

Synchrony

Angie.Hu@syf.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synchrony Financial