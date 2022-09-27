N4XT Experiences Launches Re-Imagined LA Fashion Week

State of the Art Fashion and Beauty Programming to Embrace Sustainability and Technology Aimed at Representing Los Angeles as the World's New Creative Capital

Mercedes-Benz of Los Angeles, Bolt, Ray-Ban Stories & Meta as Key LAFW Partners

Lighthouse Immersive ArtSpace LA, Citizen News and EDITION West Hollywood as new Official LAFW venue partners

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- N4XT Experiences presents a reimagined LAFW to take place from October 6-9, 2022, which will represent a preview of the experience to come in 2023. LAFW Fall 2022 will be a premiere culture hub that will produce unique, immersive, state-of-the-art physical and digital experiences across fashion, beauty, technology, sustainability, and inclusion. Programming during the events will include: immersive experiences, traditional runway shows and presentations, curated pop-ups, panels, fireside chats, masterclasses, as well as activations in the beauty, health, and wellness landscape. LAFW will take place amongst a variety of quintessential Los Angeles locations, using the newly renovated and innovative Lighthouse Immersive ArtSpace LA, Citizen News and EDITION West Hollywood as official LAFW venue partners as well as activating at the Dr. Barbara Sturm Los Angeles Spa & Boutique. Official Partners include Mercedes-Benz of Los Angeles with the EQS class as the Official Car of LAFW, Bolt, Estée Lauder, Ray-Ban Stories & Meta, Delos, Ultimate Ears by Logitech, EcoAge, Red Bear Winery and Moët & Hennessy. Additional partners include DeLeon Tequila, Ciroc, Crown Royal, Tanqueray, Heineken, Perrier, Essentia, Bev, Della Vite Prosecco, Moss Adams and more. LAFW has also onboarded Viper by KCH to enhance and elevate the overall guest experience.

The innovative and bespoke experience conceptualized by LAFW highlights the intersection of fashion, beauty, tech and sustainability with culture shifting brands that include: AnOnlyChild by Maxwell Osborne with his LA Inaugural Presentation in collaboration with K18 Hair Biomimetic Hairscience; The Delta Runway Runway Collection with Issa Rae; Fleur du Mal with their 10th Anniversary Celebration in collaboration with Too Faced; Gypsy Sport, Sami Miro Vintage, Levi's, Guess, Revice Denim, Demobaza, Asian Journal Group & Tech Edge Solutions presenting Chris Nick, Francis Libiran & Avel Bacudio, and a selection of emerging designers.

On Friday, October 7th and Saturday, October 8th, LAFW will feature N4XT CHATS: a selection of masterclasses, fireside chats and panels at Citizen News. These sessions include:

Sustainability & Technology: Shifting the Tide of NFTs with Livia Firth of EcoAge, Sustainability: The Stories We Wear – What Sustainable Fashion Stands For and How We Can All Make an Impact/Be Part of The Change, Moderated by Taylor Zakhar Perez, Future of Beauty: The Clean Beauty Revolution, Moderated by Joe Zee featuring, Dr. Barbara Sturm, caliray, Rose Inc, and Amyris, Digital Fashion & How it is changing the Industry presented by DRESSX, The Journey of Starting a Brand with Jennifer Zuccarini of Fleur Du Mal, Live Art session with Danielle Lauder and Donald Robertson discussing Fashion, Beauty and Artistry AND MORE.

The N4XT Experiences leadership team is composed of industry heavy-hitters that will provide innovation and guidance for all participating. The 4 founders include Ciarra Pardo, President of Los Angeles Fashion Week Enterprises and former Chief Creative Officer of FENTY, Imad Izemrane, co-founder of Spring Place, Marcus Ticotin, former Co-Founder and CEO of Abandon Entertainment, Keith Abell, formerly co-President GSC Group and founder, The Blackstone Group Asia, and joining the founders is Arthur Chipman serving as the Executive Producer for LAFW. President of LAFW and Co-founder of N4XT Experiences Ciarra Pardo exclaims: "We are looking to create a cohesive festival experience that can happen everywhere, and explore the possibilities that Fashion, Beauty and Tech can hold in creating a more sustainable and innovative future. LA has really become the Mecca of sustainability in the US and with the progressiveness of California, we wanted to celebrate that cultural renaissance." For the first time in over a decade, LAFW will also list its schedule on the CFDA Fashion Calendar with the support of the organization. "The new direction of LA Fashion Week is impressive. It is exciting to see the high caliber of shows and events on the schedule. I've spent time meeting with Ciarra Pardo and Imad Izemrane, and I am aligned with their vision. I appreciate the respect they have for CFDA, and we are pleased that LAFW is using CFDA's Fashion Calendar in organizing and presenting its schedule" from Steven Kolb, CFDA CEO.

N4XT Experiences has also enlisted a special advisory board of leaders in the fashion-scape to further exemplify the mission statement of democratizing the industry, amplifying emerging voices, and enriching experiences for participants. These board members include, Catherine Bennett (CEO at FMT Entertainment, former SVP and Managing Director WME-IMG Fashion Events and Properties), Bethann Hardison (Fashion Pioneer & Activist, Executive Advisor for Gucci Global Equity Board & CFDA Board Member) and Livia Firth (Co-Founder and Creative Director of Eco-Age).

About N4XT Experiences:

N4XT Experiences, a premier and global event experience company recently acquired LAFW, Los Angeles' signature fashion event, producing unique, immersive, state-of-the-art physical and digital experiences. LAFW reimagined is not only committed to the fanfare of fashion and beauty, but also to taking a powerful stance on key industry drivers such as innovation, technology, sustainability and inclusion.

