Perfect for Business + Epic for Play: Epson Reveals Flexible and Smart EpiqVision Flex Projectors

Perfect for Business and Epic for At-Home Enjoyment, the Epson EpiqVision Flex Series Deliver Stunning Visuals for Presentations and Immersive Movie-Watching

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having access to smart, adaptable technology tools has become essential as business professionals maintain hybrid work and home lifestyles. Today, Epson unveiled the new Epson EpiqVision® Flex CO-FH02 Smart Portable Projector and Epson EpiqVision® Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector offering convenience and ease of use in a range of viewing environments – for work or play. Designed to own any room, the Epson CO-FH02 and CO-W01 projectors are equipped with 3,000 lumens1 to deliver a big-screen picture up to 300 inches. With images four times larger than a 75-inch flat panel, users will experience engaging presentations and immersive movie-watching experiences.

"As today's hybrid lifestyles continue to evolve, it is important that professionals are equipped with solutions that are easily adaptable to various environments and suitable for a range of applications," said Kenny Tang, product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Whether presenting to peers during the day or hosting movie night with friends, larger and more immersive viewing makes a big difference. With the EpiqVision Flex projectors, users will experience the best of both worlds with technology that offers convenience, versatility and most importantly, incredibly bright and engaging big-screen images."

Boasting sleek and compact designs, the Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 and CO-W01 projectors easily fit into satchels or backpacks for on-the-go viewing virtually anywhere. Equipped with advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology, the projectors offer best-in-class color brightness2 to deliver detailed, high-quality visuals in a variety of lighting situations. While the CO-W01 projector features a built-in HDMI® port and speaker to assist video conferencing, the CO-FH02 projector also includes Android TV®3 to stream your favorite channels including Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max™, Hulu, YouTube™ and more4, straight from the box. The CO-FH02 even supports Chromecast™5, making it easy to wirelessly cast content directly from a smartphone, tablet or computer, and other popular Android™ and Apple® devices.6

Additional features include:

Advanced Scene Adaptive Color Correction — Automatic scene-based color correction produces a clear and natural picture – regardless of the content being played

All-Digital HDMI ® Connectivity — Easily connect your laptop, cable/satellite box, Blu-ray Disc ™ player, gaming console or streaming devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV ® , Google TV ™4 and Roku

Built-in Speakers – The CO-W01 features a built-in speaker and the CO-FH02 features a built-in bass reflex speaker, ideal for business presentations and watching movies

Versatile for Virtual Meetings and Learning – Enhance meetings and learning at home with detailed, life-sized images perfect for Zoom calls and Microsoft Teams® video conferencing; enjoy virtual hangouts with friends and family like they are in the room with you

Availability

The Epson EpiqVision® Flex CO-FH02 Smart Portable Projector (MSRP $629.99) and Epson EpiqVision® Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector (MSRP $429.99) are available now through the Epson online store and select retailers. Both models offer a standard one-year limited warranty, full-unit replacement and free technical phone support for the life of the product.

