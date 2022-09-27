The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Welcomes National Community Pharmacists Association to Board of Governors

New board seat brings independent community pharmacist perspective to the table

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB), the nation's first and only nonprofit credentialing organization for pharmacy technicians, today announced the addition of B. Douglas Hoey, RPh, MBA, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) to its Board of Governors. As the first new board member since 2001, NCPA joins PTCB's five founding governing organizations to collaborate on guidance to best support and advance the pharmacy technician profession in all settings.

PTCB gains new independent community pharmacy board seat with the addition of NCPA

"We're excited to welcome NCPA to PTCB's Board of Governors," said William Schimmel, PTCB Executive Director and CEO. "Independent community pharmacies are critical lifelines for so many Americans and settings where pharmacy technicians can build their careers and serve their communities. Bringing the voice for independent pharmacy to the table is invaluable for helping to empower technicians and advance patient safety."

Founded in 1898, NCPA represents 19,400 pharmacies employing more than 215,000 individuals nationwide. Pharmacy technicians working in independent community pharmacies represent more than 10 percent of PTCB's 2022 Workforce Survey respondents. They are essential to advancing medication safety, supporting efficient workplace operations, and ensuring consistent care. NCPA's perspective will help shape the offerings of PTCB credentials based on what pharmacy technicians need to be successful and provide safe patient care in the community pharmacy setting.

"For community pharmacies to be as successful as possible, they must be made up of a strong team. Empowering technicians to develop specialized skills and support business operations that assist the pharmacist's work benefits independent pharmacy owners, their pharmacy teams, and the patients they serve," said NCPA's CEO, B. Douglas Hoey. "We're pleased to join the PTCB board to give a voice to independent owners' interests in preparing technicians for roles in local, small business-pharmacies."

PTCB is a uniquely pharmacy-driven organization founded by and for the pharmacy profession to continuously improve and support patient care. PTCB's Board is comprised of leaders from the American Pharmacists Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, Illinois Council of Health-System Pharmacists, Michigan Pharmacists Association, National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, and now the National Community Pharmacists Association.

About PTCB

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams through offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

About NCPA

Founded in 1898, the National Community Pharmacists Association is the voice for the community pharmacist, representing nearly 19,400 pharmacies that employ approximately 215,000 individuals nationwide. Community pharmacies are rooted in the communities where they are located and are among America's most accessible health care providers. To learn more, visit www.ncpa.org.

