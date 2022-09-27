SoftwareReviews Survey Names the Top Five eDiscovery Software to Reduce Costs, Speed up Resolutions, and Mitigate Risks

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 eDiscovery Data Quadrant, naming five providers as Gold Medalists.

eDiscovery (electronic discovery) is the process of using technology to locate and secure electronic information for use as evidence in legal cases. As most large organizations are now operating with a sizable workload in the cloud, eDiscovery is essential for the timely and complete collection of electronically stored information (ESI).

"There is so much more electronic information in so many more places, such as email, videos, and chats, than ever before," says Andrea Malick, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The complexity of the data environment can make eDiscovery very time- and resource-intensive, as well as incomplete. One email can change the outcome of a legal case. It's critical that an eDiscovery solution can identify and preserve all potentially relevant data and ultimately produce a core body of evidence for litigation."

To support organizations considering which eDiscovery software to invest in this year, SoftwareReviews has identified the top software providers to consider. These insights are based on verified survey data collected from 321 end-user reviews. The leading providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

The 2022 eDiscovery Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

