Art of Green Introduces Three New Products at Expo East, Hosts "Art of Clean" Demonstration

EPA-Registered Disinfectant Cleaning Spray and Wipes, Liquid Laundry Detergent Join the Company's Eco-Friendly Cleaning Portfolio

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Art of Green , an AlEn USA brand, today launched three new products at the annual Expo East convention, including disinfectant cleaning spray and wipes, along with liquid laundry detergent. These products, which contain plant-based, botanically-derived ingredients and are free from harsh chemicals, expand on the company's existing line of cleaning products. In addition to being displayed in the Art of Green booth, these new cleaning solutions will also be featured at the "Hot Products" section at Expo East.

"Expo East is one of the leading showcases for natural products worldwide, making it the ideal place to launch our new liquid laundry detergent and disinfectant sprays and wipes," said Tanu Grewal , Vice President of Marketing, Agile Innovation and E-Commerce at Art of Green. "These products are perfect for any family who wants to do away with harsh chemicals, but isn't willing to sacrifice an affordable, high-performing clean. Made from non-toxic, naturally-derived ingredients, our products are safe to use around every member of the family when used as directed."

Using a natural citric-acid based formula, the Disinfectant Spray and Wipes are registered with the EPA and kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, such as S. aureus, E. coli, and Rotavirus, including cold and flu viruses. Both are available in "citrus burst" and "lavender and sage" scents.

Art of Green's new Liquid Laundry Detergent rounds out the company's existing laundry portfolio, which includes fabric softener, dryer sheets and non-chlorine bleach. This USDA Certified Biobased product contains 0% parabens, dyes or artificial colors, and is made with a hypoallergenic, biodegradable formula. It can be found in "zen lavender" and "free and clear" scents – both of which are made with natural extracts.

Also live at the Expo East event, Art of Green will be hosting Scott Wade, the "dirty car artist", who will be using Art of Green products to turn our everyday messes into beautiful works of art. "Traditionally thought of as a chore, cleaning is actually much more than that. From understanding which solution is most effective on kitchen countertops vs vinyl surfaces, to keeping laundry fluffy, understanding the 'art of clean' is simple with the Art of Green, and we are looking forward to capturing that at Expo East," said Grewal.

Expo East is an annual natural products convention held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA today through October 1st. Art of Green will be exhibiting their full line of products and hosting the art exhibition at Booth #3147.

Customers can visit Art of Green's Amazon storefront to find their full line of products or check out ArtOfGreen.com to learn more.

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a leading global cleaning and laundry products company with market leadership in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. With more than 6,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for nearly 70 years.

AlEn USA's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, powder detergent, liquid laundry detergent and fabric softeners and brands ART OF GREEN®, CLORALEN®, PINALEN®, ENSUEÑO® and ENSUEÑO NATURALS®. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products, supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and environmentally friendly business practices. For more, visit www.alenusa.com .

