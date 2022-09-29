Biobot Analytics to Expand U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Wastewater Monitoring Program to Include Monkeypox Analysis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded its contract with Biobot Analytics to bring monkeypox analysis to hundreds of urban and rural communities across the U.S. through the CDC's National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS). This expansion builds upon Biobot's current work with NWSS to monitor COVID-19 in wastewater across the country so communities can act quickly to prevent the spread of the disease. The testing will involve sampling untreated wastewater and analyzing it for the presence of monkeypox virus DNA.

This data will help federal, state, and local officials better track monkeypox to inform public health responses.

The contract will now include sampling for both SARS-CoV-2 and monkeypox virus through January 2023. This data will help federal, state, and local officials better track the prevalence and spread of monkeypox, deploy clinical testing resources, and inform other public health responses.

"Expanding wastewater analysis beyond COVID-19 has always been foundational to our mission at Biobot. This is the third of many applications, and we hope this can demonstrate the flexibility and versatility of this technology for governments across the country," said Newsha Ghaeli, Biobot President & Cofounder.

About Biobot Analytics

Biobot Analytics is a global leader in wastewater epidemiology, founded with the goal of transforming wastewater infrastructure into real-time public health observatories. Having worked at more than 1,000 locations across all 50 US states and several countries, Biobot produces actionable information from wastewater to improve the health of communities around the world. Separately from the work with CDC NWSS, Biobot also analyzes wastewater for the presence of High Risk Substances , such as opioids, to help communities better respond to substance use and implement harm reduction programming. In addition, Biobot's pioneering data platform supports building-level monitoring for enterprise customers and minimizes business operation disruptions for seamless return-to-office plans.

