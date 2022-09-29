Ethos Tracking Announced as 2022 Tech for Good Finalist

Tech in Motion celebrates companies using tech to uplift communities

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Tech in Motion named Ethos Tracking as a finalist for the Best Tech for Good category of the 2022 Timmy Awards. Ethos Tracking was selected because of its impactful work to address global challenges, and its use of technology to help communities adapt, improve, and grow. The Southern California community can vote here through Oct. 5th for the company that will represent the region as 'Best Tech for Good' in the national round.

"Tech in Motion is thrilled to be able to honor companies that go above and beyond in working to create a better future," says Lindsay Lewis, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, Tech in Motion's creator. "Our Tech for Good finalists have fearlessly stepped up to use technology through their products and services to uplift their communities, which is worthy of celebration."

Ethos Tracking is a first-of-its-kind tool to help companies better track their social good initiatives through an innovative measurement and management product. The SaaS product is a dynamic, cost-effective social impact tool for today's ambitious, holistic social impact leaders – providing a customized experience to better navigate the data that fuels businesses' impact work.

"Our world needs fixing and we feel privileged to harness the transformative power of technology to do our part in building stronger communities and a healthier planet," said Ethos Tracking Founder and CEO, Emily Kane Miller. "Ethos Tracking is a powerful resource to manage and measure social good efforts. It is an honor to be recognized alongside other great companies at the cutting edge of this fast-growing space."

About Ethos Tracking: Ethos Tracking is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive social impact management platform that allows organizations to seamlessly track donations and volunteerism alongside aligned employee engagement initiatives, political giving, impact investment, sustainability work, and much more. Built by longtime social impact leader Emily Kane Miller, Ethos Tracking offers a suite of best-in-class tracking, partner management, and data analysis tools that save time and resources so social impact teams can focus on what matters most - the work.

