ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR. EXPOSES FAUCI, PHARMA AND THE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY WITH NEW FILM

Documentary Chronicles Concentration of Power and Risk to Public Health

WASHINGTON , Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the admission by Dr. Anthony Fauci that he knew the "draconian" lockdown policies he supported would have negative consequences on the economy and schoolchildren, a new film exposes the influence Fauci has had on government policy, the pharmaceutical industry, research and numerous other areas of medicine.

The Real Anthony Fauci, the latest film from documentary filmmaker Jeff Hays exposes the motivations behind "America's Doctor" to issue unquestioned edicts that upended everyday life during the Covid-19 pandemic. Fauci has drawn criticism from a number of fronts. The film is based on the runaway bestselling book The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Mr. Kennedy said of Dr. Fauci and government health regulators: "I used to watch these figures with admiration. I also watched how the industry, supposedly being regulated, used its indentured servants on Capitol Hill and its financial clout to substantially hollow out these agencies beginning in the 1980s, disabling their regulatory function, while transforming them into sock puppets for the very industry Congress charged them with regulating."

The film also examines the relationship between Big Pharma and the military, as well as the outsized power of the news media and the concentration of technology companies.

The film will be made available for free viewing at https://www.therealanthonyfaucimovie.com on October 18 at 12:01 am Eastern.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is an attorney and author. Jeff Hays Films is the producer of such films, including On Native Soil (nominated for an Academy Award) FahrenHYPE 9/11, Quack, Doctored and many others.

