U.S. Legal Support Adds Executives to Leadership Team Emphasizing Commitment to Client Experience

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, today announced the recent expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of two new executives: Hunter Hibler serves as the organization's newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, and Sue Hoffman is U.S. Legal Support's Executive Vice President of Client Experience. These additions to the leadership team reflect the organization's continued emphasis on creating an exceptional customer experience for clients, court reporters, and other legal industry partners.

U.S. Legal Support (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Legal Support, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With U.S. Legal Support since 2019, Hibler first joined the organization as Director of FP&A. In his years at the company, Hibler has served in various leadership roles within the finance organization, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Finance. Prior to joining U.S. Legal Support, Hibler worked in investment banking and private equity. "Hunter brings a diverse fiscal skillset and a wealth of business experience into his work with the company, and it has been a pleasure to watch him grow as a leader," said U.S. Legal Support Chief Executive Officer, Jimmie Bridwell. "Hunter will play a key role as we continue to expand our litigation support services across the country and his diverse background will undoubtedly play a key factor in our future growth and add strength to our financial initiatives".

The organization's second recent hire is Sue Hoffman, a seasoned customer experience executive with over twenty years of experience in a diverse array of industries including insurance, retail, mortgage, and financial services. Hoffman comes to U.S. Legal Support with extensive knowledge in all facets of customer experience from a successful career working with multiple Fortune 500 companies such as Unum, Assurant, and Aetna. "As an executive leader dedicated to client experience at U.S. Legal Support, Sue's position reflects our continued priority to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers," said Bridwell. "Sue's knack for how to balance the human touch within an increasingly digital environment will be invaluable for us as we grow as an organization. Her visionary perspective and leadership inspire us to keep our customers at the forefront of everything we do."

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with the goal of becoming the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Nearly three decades later, we're one of the leading providers of litigation support services and the only company to provide a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, major corporations, and insurance companies nationwide. With on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in 2,700 cities across the country and a robust digital infrastructure, we can accommodate your litigation support needs quickly, comfortably, and safely from anywhere in the country. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

For media inquiries, please contact media@uslegalsupport.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support, Inc.