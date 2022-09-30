Eric Jia-Sobota Appointed to Victory Fund Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter a new era of diversity, equity, and inclusion in today's evolving business ecosystem, Eric Jia-Sobota has been appointed to the Victory Fund Board of Directors. This appointment furthers both Eric and EverGlade Consulting's commitment to diversity as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. The Board of Directors at Victory Fund is committed to electing LGBTQ leaders who can move equality forward.

"I am truly humbled and honored to be on the Board of Victory Fund, and look forward to contributing to this important cause," explained Eric Jia-Sobota. "When I started my career in government contracting over two decades ago, being out was much more difficult. It is essential to be visible as business leader and contribute to the success of others," he concluded.

About Eric Jia-Sobota

Eric Jia-Sobota is the National Leader of EverGlade's Consulting Practice and a Founder of the Company. Eric's consulting experience spans almost two decades across a breadth of industries, including, Federal Contracting, Life Sciences, Nonprofit, Technology, Construction, Healthcare, and others. He is a renowned expert in government contracting and has regularly served as an expert on matters involving the Cost Accounting Standards. His experience includes cost allowability and allocability, indirect rate restructuring, contract termination claims, and commercial contracting issues.

Eric also has extensive experience helping life sciences and nonprofit organizations obtain R&D funding. He has worked closely with HHS, and specifically BARDA to help facilitate a multitude of pandemic responses. Prior to founding EverGlade, Eric led a National Consulting practice at an International Accounting and Consulting firm, growing that group to over 130 individuals in only a few years.

About the Victory Fund

The Victory Fund works to achieve and sustain equality by increasing the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials at all levels of government while ensuring they reflect the diversity of those they serve. Since 1991, Victory Fund has helped thousands of openly LGBTQ candidates win local, state and federal elections.

