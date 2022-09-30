HN CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS TEXAS HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF HISTORIC ROSEWOOD MANSION ON TURTLE CREEK

In partnership with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®, HN Capital Partners will continue to build upon the legacy of the inaugural property of the Rosewood collection.

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HN Capital Partners, a Dallas-based private investor, has announced the acquisition of the historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek—an iconic century-old former private estate that was transformed in the early 1980s by Caroline Rose Hunt into Dallas's premier hospitality destination, becoming the first property of the revered global Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® collection. Already firmly embedded within the Dallas landscape through a strategic portfolio of mixed-use, commercial, and hospitality developments, HN Capital Partners continues to expand its presence within the area through the purchase of this renowned property.

"We're thrilled to be working alongside the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts team to build upon the success of such a beloved historic property in the Dallas area," said Vipin Nambiar, Founder of HN Capital Partners. "This magnificent estate offered HN Capital a unique opportunity to further invest in the Dallas community, and we're excited to continue to forge even stronger bonds with local partners as we begin work on enhancing what this iconic hospitality destination has to offer. Our goal is to respect the hotel's history and work closely with the Rosewood team to further expand the luxury offerings and imagine new services that ensure that the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek remains the most beloved hotel for the Dallas community and travelers alike. Our aspiration always remains the same: to use our training as architects, planners, finance, and legal professionals with the guiding principle of leaving something better than we found it. Our effort here will be no different. I also want to thank all who have trusted us with capital for this transaction, including KSL Capital Partners and Interbank."

An architectural gem that has made a monumental impact on local society and culture since its completion in 1925, the original mansion estate quickly became the epicenter of the glitzy Dallas social scene, hosting events with a list of famous guests from across the nation including the likes of President Franklin D. Roosevelt to Tennessee Williams, before it was transformed into a world-class hotel and restaurant in 1981. Known for its 16th-century Italian Renaissance-inspired design, today, the estate fuses this elegant Mediterranean architecture with residential-style interiors that incorporate all elements of genuine Southern hospitality.

Located in the heart of Uptown Dallas, the hotel was most recently updated in 2020—in time for its 40th anniversary, unveiling 142 modernized yet historically-inspired guest rooms and a refreshed lobby area. The renovation was led by an impressive team of designers and architects including world-renowned interior designer Thomas Pheasant and Dallas architecture firm, three, whose president, Gary Koerner, was the designer and project architect that introduced the Mansion in 1980. Guests can dine on New American cuisine at The Mansion Restaurant and enjoy creative cocktails at the intimate Mansion Bar. The hotel is also home to a resort-style outdoor pool and the city's most prestigious meeting and event spaces.

"Deeply rooted in Dallas' landscape and history, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek prides itself on being a pillar of its community, providing the best experience possible for visitors, guests, and associates," said Radha Arora, President, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "The Rosewood brand is thrilled to work with HN Capital Partners to continue this legacy, and uphold the property's positioning as a true representation of our guiding A Sense of Place™ philosophy."

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek will continue to operate as a Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®-managed hotel under the ownership of HN Capital Partners. Hospitality, commercial, and mixed-use real estate investments have been at the forefront of HN Capital Partners' portfolio, often with a view to engage with the community and improve the surrounding neighborhood. Most recently, HN Capital completed the successful repositioning and reopening of Hotel Per La in Los Angeles, formerly known as NoMad LA, the first residential high-rise built within the city's Historic Core district in over a century. Currently, the firm has a number of high quality urban scale placemaking projects in the pipeline across major cities that are set to be announced in the coming months. The firm will work closely with the Rosewood team, utilizing the full strategic resources made available by the ultra-luxury hospitality brand. Together the partners will work toward a common goal of growing the landmark hotel's offerings through unique programming and original hospitality experiences.

About HN Capital

HN Capital Partners is an opportunistic investment manager founded by former Hunt executive, Vipin Nambiar, that specializes in real estate development, hospitality assets and structured investments. The firm takes a long-term approach to compounding capital, identifying unique risk reward situations, and using volatility as indicators for entry points. Additionally, HN Capital seeks to employ a design-oriented approach to creative place making and value creation for real estate it owns. Hospitality real estate is a key area of the firm's expertise, and it is an active investor, owner and operator of upscale, lifestyle and luxury hotels: www.hncapitalpartners.com

About Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek®

A legendary icon in Texas, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek® offers impeccable service and a world-class luxury experience. Originally built in 1925 as a palatial private residence, the property retains an intimate ambiance with 16th-century Italian Renaissance style and rich European architecture. As the original birthplace of the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® global luxury collection, the hotel blends an incredible heritage with modern amenities. Located in the heart of the city in the vibrant Uptown Dallas, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is tucked away in a serene oasis. For more information: www.rosewoodhotels.com/mansion

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages a global collection of 30 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 18 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration. For more information, please visit www.rosewoodhotels.com

