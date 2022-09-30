Invicta Shoots & Scores - Invicta Watch Group Launches National Hockey League Collection

Timepieces for All 32 NHL Teams Will Be Available This Fall

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicta Watch Group ("Invicta") and the National Hockey League (NHL) have entered into a licensing partnership to build a special collection of watches honoring the exciting, fast-paced game of hockey and all that it entails on the ice. Timepieces honoring all 32 NHL teams will be available this fall.

Hockey fans can tune into ShopHQ and visit Invicta Stores to peruse all the styles and options honoring each NHL team, delivered as only Invicta can with meticulous attention to detail and execution. The collection offers a wide assortment of watch styles sure to be a win for any watch and Invicta fan. This collection includes Invicta's boldest styles, including Grand Bolt Zeus, Pro Diver, Speedway, and many others.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring such unique timepieces to our customers, paying homage to the storied tradition of the NHL and its teams," noted Invicta CEO Eyal Lalo. "As one of the fastest growing watch brands in the world, and with the continued growth of our watch collector community, we saw an ideal match between the NHL and Invicta. This licensing partnership gives us the opportunity to expand and offer custom and detail-crafted timepieces as well as to showcase our overall collection of over 4,000 unique styles. Timekeeping is an integral part of sports, and our Swiss heritage established in 1837 is a perfect match to exemplify precision timekeeping. Invicta collectors love sports and, hockey, in particular, and we love the NHL organization, so this partnership was a no-brainer," added Lalo.

Invicta's NHL collection will prominently feature all 32 teams so that fans and collectors alike can root for their favorite team and collect all the timepieces.. With Invicta's dedication to impeccable craftsmanship in timekeeping, and with a singular focus on delivering the highest caliber precision timepieces in the finest tradition of specialty engineered horology, Invicta is proud to deliver these unique watches to all Invicta, NHL and sports fans. Invicta's longtime tradition of satisfying the most discerning watch collectors can now be enjoyed by all who appreciate tradition, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. It is an honor and a privilege for Invicta to be welcomed in by the NHL as its selected and official licensing partner.

Invicta and the NHL invite all fans to experience the excitement of the game and to come on the Invicta time journey together, for an experience of a lifetime.

