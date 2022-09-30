Magic Leap 2 Now Available to Customers as the Most Immersive Augmented Reality Headset for Enterprise

First of Its Kind Features like Dynamic Dimming™ technology and a Smaller, Lighter Headset Address Barriers Other Devices Have Been Unable to Overcome to Reach Widespread Adoption of AR Technology in Enterprise Settings

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Leap today announced that its next generation enterprise augmented reality platform, Magic Leap 2, is now commercially available. Magic Leap 2 is now available to all customers in the United States, Canada, UK, EU (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland), and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Availability in Japan and Singapore is expected before the end of the year.

Widespread availability of the Magic Leap 2 comes after a successful Early Access Program with companies like Cisco, SentiAR, NeuroSync, Heru, Taqtile, PTC and Brainlab. During this period, Magic Leap continued to refine and improve the device for training, communication, remote assistance use cases in clinical settings, industrial environments, defense, and retail stores.

"The Magic Leap 2 is the smallest and lightest augmented reality device built for the enterprise," said Peggy Johnson, CEO of Magic Leap. "After working with customers across industries like healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector, we're proud to release a device that features innovative breakthroughs critical to driving widespread adoption, including Dynamic Dimming™ technology, the industry's largest field of view, and unparalleled image quality and text legibility. Magic Leap 2 will take the current use cases to the next level, and we can't wait to see what our customers create."

Magic Leap 2 integrates new innovations to address the historical barriers that have prevented the widespread adoption of AR technology and are critical to making AR a valuable tool for daily use in the healthcare, manufacturing/light industrial, retail, and defense sectors.

Key features and innovations of Magic Leap 2 include:

An open platform that empowers enterprises and developers with flexibility, cloud autonomy, and data privacy

20% lighter and 50% smaller in volume than Magic Leap 1

Proprietary optics breakthroughs that enable best-in-class image quality, color fidelity, and text legibility

Largest field of view (up to 70° diagonal), compared to similar, currently available AR devices

Dynamic Dimming™ technology, a first-to-market innovation that enables Magic Leap 2 to be used more effectively in brightly lit settings with greater image solidity

Each of these advancements is designed to increase utility, comfort, and sustained use, in order to deliver what the enterprise market has been asking for — a device that can provide an immediate return on investment and can be worn for extended periods of time.

Three Commercially Available Editions

Magic Leap 2 is available in three editions:

Magic Leap 2 Base edition is best for stand alone use by professionals and developers that wish to access the most immersive augmented reality device available. The device starts at an MSRP $3,299 USD.

Magic Leap 2 Developer Pro provides access to developer tools, sample projects, enterprise-grade features, and monthly early releases for development and test purposes. Only for internal use in the development and testing of applications. Use in commercial deployments and production environments is not permitted. Magic Leap 2 Developer Pro will start at an MSRP $4,099 USD.

Magic Leap 2 Enterprise is designed for environments that require flexible, large-scale IT deployments and robust enterprise features. This tier includes quarterly software releases fully manageable via enterprise UEM/MDM solutions. Use in commercial deployments and production environments is permitted. Magic Leap 2 Enterprise comes with 2 years of access to enterprise features and updates and will start at an MSRP $4,999 USD.

For full details on pricing and product specifications please visit www.magicleap.com/device.

Where to Buy

Visit magicleap.com/where-to-buy for further details on general availability and reseller information for the US and additional regions.

About Magic Leap:

Magic Leap, Inc.'s technology is designed to amplify human potential by delivering the most immersive Augmented Reality (AR) platform, so people can intuitively see, hear, and touch digital content in the physical world. Through the use of our advanced, enterprise-grade AR technologies, products, platforms, and services, we deliver innovative businesses a powerful tool for transformation. Founded in 2010, Magic Leap, Inc. is proudly headquartered in South Florida, with eight additional offices across the globe.

