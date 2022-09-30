PwC Hong Kong Signs Collaboration Agreement With Metaverse Developer TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/TerraZero Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, announces that it entered into a collaboration agreement with PwC Hong Kong (PwC).

TerraZero's business model is focused on Metaverse product and service development, Metaverse experience creation and deployment, and platform development. Together, PwC and TerraZero are devising a go-to-market strategy to help businesses across all sectors attain, reclaim and invite new audiences and to engage with them in new ways through immersive 3D experiences. The two firms will collaborate to market each other's services to companies in Hong Kong looking to create experiences across a variety of metaverse platforms.­­­­

As well as public Metaverse experiences with B2B, B2G and B2C applications, PwC will work with TerraZero to explore new ways in which companies can build privately hosted metaverse experiences. These will have the enterprise level safety, privacy and security features that big brands need in order to interact and transact with their customers in ways that build trust with users. "The Metaverse will provide opportunities for all, from consumers to sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, enterprise organizations and governments. There must be secure solutions for all," says TerraZero CEO Dan Reitzik.

"In addition to creating engaging experiences for customers and delivering sustained outcomes, it is important that companies can manage the risks around user privacy, data security, cyber, payments, tax and financial crime," says Peter Brewin, Partner, PwC Hong Kong. "TerraZero's solutions, combined with PwC's digital expertise in these areas, provide a tool kit for businesses to build experiences that their users can trust."

"This is a superb step into the metaverse for PwC Hong Kong and TerraZero together," says Guy Parsonage, Partner, PwC Hong Kong. "It enables us to take full advantage of the amazing experiences that can be created with the technology."

"TerraZero's strengths are in creating engagement, community and usability solutions which bridge the real world and the metaverse," says TerraZero CEO Dan Reitzik. "We are particularly excited about both decentralized metaverse worlds and what TerraZero is creating for private environments: where companies, entrepreneurs, artists and content creators of all kinds can safely conduct transactions and KYC processes, manage their brand IP, and more – all within an environment which brands can completely control themselves. This is the vision we will follow as the metaverse continues to grow and major entities enter the space."

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise- level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) Immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact media@terrazero.com.

About PwC - Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR

PwC Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR work together on a collaborative basis, subject to local applicable laws. Collectively, we have over 800 partners and more than 20,000 people in total.

We provide organisations with the professional service they need, wherever they may be located. Our highly qualified, experienced professionals listen to different points of view to help organisations solve their business issues and identify and maximise the opportunities they seek. Our industry specialisation allows us to help co-create solutions with our clients for their sector of interest.

We are located in these cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Shenyang, Tianjin, Dalian, Jinan, Qingdao, Zhengzhou, Xi'an, Nanjing, Hefei, Suzhou, Wuxi, Wuhan, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Chongqing, Changsha, Kunming, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Macau, Haikou, Zhuhai and Guiyang.

About PwC - Globally

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We are a network of firms in 155 countries with over 327,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com .

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

