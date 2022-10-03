Automation Anywhere Secures $200 Million in Financing from Silicon Valley Bank and Hercules Capital

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc. , a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced today that it is has secured $200 million in financing from Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, and Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). The financing is intended to provide operational and strategic capital for the next several years.

"We continue to be optimistic about the near-term opportunities for Automation Anywhere, as more companies scale automation and use the flexibility of our cloud platform to mitigate the impact of global events and navigate market challenges," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-Founder, Automation Anywhere. "The financing enables us to expand on our mission to unleash human potential by helping every company build a digital workforce and succeed with automation."

Recent research from Automation Anywhere reveals that automation budgets are dramatically increasing, with more than 77 percent of organizations indicating they will boost their automation budgets in the year ahead. The research also found that cloud-based automations are integral for the 93 percent of organizations that have already adopted a cloud-first approach to automaton. Cloud delivers agility and flexibility to rapidly respond to the nature of today's quickly evolving environments.

"This partnership and financing with Silicon Valley Bank and Hercules Capital, complements an already strong balance sheet, and allows us to continue to invest in and enhance the best cloud-native automation platform in the marketplace today," said James Budge, Chief Financial Officer, Automation Anywhere. "Our cloud strategy is working and is efficient, and with over 80% of our business being cloud, our over 50% revenue growth and strengthening margins have risen to the level that we believe $200 million is more than sufficient capital to see us through to profitability."

"It has been a pleasure to work closely with Mihir, James, and the Automation Anywhere team over the past several years to support their continued growth," said Bob Blee, Head of U.S. Technology Corporate Banking at Silicon Valley Bank. "Automation Anywhere is a leader in RPA and is helping companies automate and digitize enterprise processes that increase the productivity of their workforce, digitally transform their business, and become more resilient. The solutions Automation Anywhere provides are invaluable and we are excited to continue to support them as they accelerate the adoption of RPA."

Gartner estimates that automation could result in a $15 trillion benefit to the global economy by 2030.

In 2022, Automation Anywhere cloud customers have run an estimated 50 million automations, with leading companies deploying thousands of bots across their organizations.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering automation and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, please visit us at www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About Silicon Valley Bank:

Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world's most innovative companies and investors, provides commercial banking services, expertise and insights to the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity, venture capital and premium wine industries. Silicon Valley Bank operates in centers of innovation around the world and is one of SVB's core businesses with SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities. With global commercial banking services, Silicon Valley Bank helps address the unique needs of its dynamic, fast-growing, innovative clients. Learn more at svb.com.

SVB's Technology Corporate Banking Division works with the most innovative public and late-stage private companies in the U.S. Tech Sector, providing a full suite of lending and banking solutions, as well as guidance as an active and trusted partner helping clients succeed and quickly scale.

Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (SVB) (Nasdaq: SIVB). SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups. © 2022 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB SECURITIES, SVB PRIVATE, SVB CAPITAL and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $15 billion to over [590] companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call 650.289.3060.

