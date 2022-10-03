Boston Heart Diagnostics Launches LipoMap™: One of the Most Comprehensive Assessments of Lipid Metabolism Available

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Heart Diagnostics is pleased to announce the availability of LipoMap™. This panel of 33 lipid, lipoprotein, and apolipoprotein tests is performed via high-resolution 600 MHz nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and is one of the most comprehensive assessments of lipid metabolism commercially available. Under-treated lipid abnormalities contribute to ongoing artery damage, a very common cause of premature cardiovascular disease (CVD) and sudden death. LipoMap™ supports healthcare providers to reduce risk and improve outcomes for patients by identifying hidden anomalies. Despite continued efforts, CVD remains the leading cause of death within the United States and throughout the world. This innovative tool from Boston Heart supports clinicians' ongoing mission to reduce this disease.

Boston Heart Diagnostics (PRNewswire)

LipoMap uncovers a wide variety of treatable and reversible lipid abnormalities that cause CVD.

LipoMap™ uncovers a wide variety of treatable and reversible lipid abnormalities that cause CVD, both in patients treated with statin medications and in those who have normal levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. Unmasking these characteristics allows for greater personalization of treatment, such as improved medication regimens and targeted lifestyle intervention. Follow-up LipoMap™ testing empowers doctors and patients to measure improvements resulting from enhanced treatments.

LipoMap™ is available from Boston Heart and can be ordered exclusively by healthcare professionals. Just 1 mL of blood is required as the test sample, and results are reported within a week via a secure portal. The report provides overall treatment recommendations, interpretations, and explanations for each of the 33 lipid, lipoprotein, and apolipoprotein test results. These include basic lipids, direct LDL-C, small-dense LDL-C, apoA-I, ApoA-II, ApoB, and particle concentrations for LDL, IDL, VLDL, HDL and six subspecies of LDL particles. LipoMap™ also provides the concentration of ApoB-100 and triglycerides contained in the LDL, IDL, and VLDL particles, and relevant ratios, including free versus esterified cholesterol in HDL and LDL which are increased in certain treatable conditions.

Healthcare providers can access LipoMap™ by contacting Boston Heart Diagnostics at 877.425.1252 or by emailing customercare@bostonheartdx.com.

About Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation

Boston Heart Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), is working to transform the treatment of cardiovascular disease and related conditions by providing healthcare providers and their patients with novel, personalized diagnostics and integrated customized lifestyle programs that have the power to change the way clinicians and patients communicate about disease and improve health. For more information on Boston Heart, please visit www.BostonHeartDiagnostics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Heart Diagnostics