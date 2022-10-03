Delinea is a 2022 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion

Company continues its legacy of leadership in cybersecurity under new brand, sharing knowledge and promoting best practices as part of global month-long awareness initiative

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced its industry leadership as a Champion of Cybersecurity Awareness Month , an initiative co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Delinea Logo (PRNewswire)

Delinea is stepping forward as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month champion less than a year after the company's successful rebrand . Delinea joins the month-long global effort to encourage consumers and organizations to practice more proactive and safer behaviors when it comes to digital privacy, privileged access, and protecting sensitive information.

Now in its 19th year, the 2022 overarching theme for the initiative is, "See Yourself in Cyber," which focuses on implementing basic cybersecurity practices and behaviors including enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA), using strong passwords and password managers, updating software, and recognizing and reporting phishing.

In line with this year's themes, Delinea is sharing resources that both consumers and organizations can leverage to delve deeper into each area:

password strength checker and password generator , which both help users determine if passwords meet the highest applicable standards Delinea'sand, which both help users determine if passwords meet the highest applicable standards

whitepaper to help users and organizations maximize the benefits of both password managers and PAM solutions A complimentaryto help users and organizations maximize the benefits of both password managers and PAM solutions

MFA whitepaper which provides valuable insight into how organizations can strengthen their security with MFA and increase MFA adoption and user flexibility Anwhich provides valuable insight into how organizations can strengthen their security with MFA and increase MFA adoption and user flexibility

"As cybercriminals continue to refine their techniques and find new ways to steal and exploit user data, both organizations and citizens must be continuously vigilant for malicious activity," said Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO at Delinea. "Cybersecurity Awareness Month brings modern cyber risks to the forefront and offers insight into best practices on mitigating them. Delinea is proud to be part of these educational efforts, not only this month but each and every day, providing simple, yet effective guidance for protecting against threats."

Join Delinea in its additional efforts to spread cybersecurity best practices during Cybersecurity Awareness Month:

video tips on Delinea's social media channels throughout the month, aligned to the four key actions focused on in this year's awareness month initiative Carson will share cybersecurityon Delinea's social media channels throughout the month, aligned to the four key actions focused on in this year's awareness month initiative

October 5 — 401 Access Denied Podcast : "The Future State of Cybersecurity" — Carson will be joined by a special guest to look at what to expect in cybersecurity and how anyone can prepare : "The Future State of Cybersecurity" — Carson will be joined by a special guest to look at what to expect in cybersecurity and how anyone can prepare

October 20 — 401 Access Denied Podcast : "Bringing the Fun Back to Cybersecurity" — Cybersecurity is a serious topic, but Carson and a special guest will discuss how to make it fun so everyone wants to be involved : "Bringing the Fun Back to Cybersecurity" — Cybersecurity is a serious topic, but Carson and a special guest will discuss how to make it fun so everyone wants to be involved

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit https://staysafeonline.org/programs/cybersecurity-awareness-month/ .

Follow Delinea on Twitter and LinkedIn throughout the month for more helpful tips.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Youtube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

brad.shewmake@delinea.com

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

delinea@luminapr.com

+1-408-963-6418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delinea