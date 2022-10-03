DENSO Sponsors EcoCAR EV Challenge in Support of STEM Education, Future Workforce

DENSO providing monetary and in-kind donations, including vehicle electrification components, mentorship and technical guidance

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, is sponsoring the EcoCAR EV Challenge, part of the Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition (AVTC) series. This is the third time DENSO has sponsored an AVTC event. In the four-year student competition, university teams compete by engineering next generation battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and use automation and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity to implement energy-efficient and customer-pleasing features.

The format gives students the opportunity to work hands-on with automated, connected and electrified solutions that will define the future of the automotive industry, preparing them for their careers and to help improve mobility.

DENSO will provide monetary and in-kind donations as part of its support, including:

Motor generators, components key to enabling vehicle electrification;

Technical support in safety and electrified technology areas;

Career mentorship; and

Evaluation support for student reports and presentations.

Encouraging the next generation of problem solvers and introducing them to the latest automotive technologies advances DENSO's Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

"It takes innovative technology to optimize how society moves, but even more than that it requires people – people from dynamic backgrounds and with fresh perspectives," said Jim Harkins, a director of Electrified Systems Engineering at DENSO. "That's why we're thrilled to work with EcoCAR. It gives DENSO the opportunity to help bring in new people to tomorrow's workforce, and it gives students the chance to learn, grow and gain valuable experience."

In addition to working with EcoCAR, DENSO's philanthropic group, the DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), is also dedicated to helping students advance their educations in science, technology, engineering, math and related programs. To do this, the foundation provides grants to colleges and universities across North America, giving students opportunities to enhance their skills and pursue technical careers. DNAF also provides disaster relief grants as part of its mission to support the places DENSO calls home.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

