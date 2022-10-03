DetectedX to Provide Free Access to Radiology Online Learning Platform to Radiology Across Borders to Enhance Global Charity's Teaching Initiatives

Radiology Across Borders will Promote Access to DetectedX's On-Demand, Web-Based Educational Platform to Clinicians from Developing Nations to Improve Diagnostic Accuracy

SYDNEY, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DetectedX announced today that it will provide free access to its Radiology Online Learning Centre to Radiology Across Borders (RAB) to enhance the global charity's teaching initiatives. DetectedX will provide access to its on-demand web-based educational platform to clinicians from developing nations that are engaged in RAB programs, specifically the International Certificate of Radiology Fundamentals (ICRF).

Radiology Across Borders is based in Australia and focuses on teaching key clinical skills to radiologists, doctors and medical imaging staff around the world to ensure health professionals have the knowledge and training to save their patients' lives.

DetectedX was founded to help doctors and radiologists worldwide to diagnose cases of breast cancer, lung cancer, and COVID-19 faster and more accurately. Designed to improve radiologists' ability to correctly detect breast lesions in 2D and 3D Mammography, the online self-assessment modules have been shown to improve cancer detection by over 34 percent. The DetectedX intelligent interactive educational technology is currently in use by more than 3,000 users in more than 150 countries.

DetectedX is also participating in RAB's Global IMPACT conference program. The Improving Mammographic Proficiency and Clinical Technique program on October 22, 2022 will include speakers from RAB, the Society of Breast Imaging, University of British Columbia, and DetectedX. The company also participated in a conference in August, featuring physicians from around the world.

"Radiology Across Borders is delighted that DetectedX has partnered with us to provide free access to their online radiology education tool for students of our International Certificate in Radiology Fundamentals, a one-year online course providing high quality teaching to clinicians in developing nations so that they can improve the quality of the imaging service they provide to their patients and communities. ICRF students have limited access to world-class continuing professional development but are highly motivated to develop their skills - the DetectedX self-assessment modules in breast and chest imaging will be a valuable supplement to their ICRF studies," said Alisa Cowie, Logistics Administrator, RAB.

"We are proud to work with Radiology Across Borders to make high quality education available in an online, on-demand format, particularly in developing nations where it is needed most. We commend their efforts to improve diagnostic accuracy through education. This is a critical step to improving patient care and outcomes around the world," said Professor Patrick Brennan, CEO DetectedX and Chair, Diagnostic Imaging, the University of Sydney.

DetectedX's innovative educational technology enables Radiologists to review, in real time, an enriched cohort of 2D mammography and Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (3D mammography) cases with varying levels of difficulty. The on-demand, online training packages provide immediate feedback on reading performance, comparing the user's classification to the pathology-verified ground truth for each case.

DetectedX's Radiology Online Learning Centre , focusing on diagnostic accuracy and driven by artificial intelligence, is revolutionizing disease detection in 150 countries. The on-demand, web-based training platform has been proven to improve the accuracy of diagnosing difficult cases by 34%.

