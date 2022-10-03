NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE TO ELIMINATE COVID-19 TESTING, MASKING AND VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS BEGINNING OCT. 4, 2022

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced that it has updated its global health and safety protocols by removing all COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements effective Oct. 4, 2022.

Given the significant, positive progress in the public health environment, the Cruise Line updated its health and safety guidelines, which are now more aligned with other global travel organizations.

"Health and safety are always our first priority; in fact, we were the health and safety leaders from the very start of the pandemic," said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. "Many travelers have been patiently waiting to take their long-awaited vacation at sea and we cannot wait to celebrate their return."

With the easing of the Cruise Line's health and safety protocols, NCL will continue to follow the travel guidelines as required by the destinations it visits. For all country specific travel requirements, travelers should visit www.ncl.com/travel-requirements-by-country. Guests can also visit www.ncl.com/freestyle-cruise/cruise-travel-documents for more information about the required travel documentation they will need for their NCL voyage.

