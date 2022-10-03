Petco Unwraps One-Stop Holiday Shop to Help Pets and Pet Parents "Make More Merry" All Season Long

Petco's holiday collection is bigger than ever before as more pet parents plan to involve pets in holiday gifting, up from last year

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 80% of pet parents plan to include their pets in holiday gifting and the majority continue to be more excited about celebrating the season with their pets than other family members including their parents, siblings and in-laws.* This year, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) is making the holidays even more special for pets and pet parents with the new More & Merrier collection and more convenient ways to shop, experience and give back this season. Petco aims to inspire pet parents to level up their celebrations and "Make More Merry," together, with not only the new collection but also its holiday live social commerce event and first-time participation in the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

"Having our pets by our side as we celebrate the holidays is part of what makes this time of year so magical," said Amy College, Chief Merchandising Officer at Petco. "We've expanded our holiday collection yet again this year to offer a greater assortment of gifts for pets of different types and sizes, and celebrations including Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's, so pet parents can find what they're looking for at every price point all season long."

With more than 500 products included, Petco's holiday collection is bigger than ever before and features festive toys and apparel, cozy home décor and seasonal treats. With most items priced under $19.99, pet parents can find the best value for everything on their pets' wish list. And, as preparations for the holidays begin even earlier, Petco makes it easy to include pets in all holiday festivities:

"Remembering what matters most during the holiday season is more important than ever," said Katie Nauman, Chief Marketing Officer at Petco. "We're here to help pet lovers bring all the pets in their lives into every bit of the holiday fun, while also helping them get the most value. Petco's one-stop holiday shopping experience across petco.com and our more than 1,500 pet care centers allows us to guide pet parents through all the key moments of the holidays – from feasting and decorating, to finding the perfect gift, navigating the holiday hustle and bustle and even preparing to bring home a new pet."

Pet parents looking for the perfect holiday gifts can tune into Petco's YouTube channel on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. PST for a live social commerce event hosted by celebrities, pet parents and Yummers co-founders Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski. Additionally, for the first time, Petco will join the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will air on NBC and Telemundo and stream on Peacock Thursday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PST.

Pet parents can shop with ease at Petco, with options including buy online, pick-up in store, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery. Petco's More & Merrier holiday collection is currently available at petco.com/holiday and via the Petco app, rolling out to Petco pet care centers across the country by the beginning of November.

*Statistics from 2022 Petco consumer survey of 1,000 U.S. dog and cat parents.

**Available in-store through February 2023 while supplies last.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

