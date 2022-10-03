Providence Medicare Advantage Plans Brings New Coverage to Orange County Residents

Developed specifically for Southern California residents, the new plan is now available for 2023 coverage

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, a high-quality, affordable, and comprehensive new offering from Providence Medicare Advantage Plans is available to residents of Orange County, California. West coast, not-for-profit Providence Health Assurance (PHA) will provide residents with a zero dollar premium plan, with the added option of having coordinated care as part of the Providence Health System. Providence Medicare Advantage Plans gives members access to award-winning Providence hospitals, clinics, and physicians in the region while also maintaining the flexibility of an open, local network. Eligible Medicare beneficiaries can enroll in Providence Medicare Advantage Plans during the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

"We are thrilled to bring Providence Medicare Advantage Plans to the residents of Southern California," said Don Antonucci, CEO of Providence Health Plan. "Our promise to members and patients – know me, care for me, ease my way – shines through in our quality coverage in Orange County. In addition to the competitive plan, our large network of trusted physicians, hospitals and clinics provide members with exceptional care. Through this expansion and our continued growth into new markets, we aim to serve even more members by providing high-quality, easy-to-access, and affordable coverage."

As PHA considered entering the Southern California market, the focus was on listening to and better understanding the residents of the community and their specific healthcare needs. Through a commissioned survey with YouGov, PHA found the following about Southern California residents aged 55 or older:

50% experience moderate to severe stress, mainly attributable to financial worries, current events, and daily responsibilities, calling for increased access to mental health resources

Medicare/Medicare Advantage beneficiaries want dental, vision, and hearing coverage offered in their plans, highlighting the desire for a comprehensive offering

When designing the plan for Southern California, PHA incorporated the needs of Southern Californians found in the survey, including the call for greater access to mental health resources. Providence Medicare Advantage Plans offers expanded mental health coverage, including no out-of-pocket payment for outpatient mental health and video provider visits. Additional benefits include a $500 Flex dental card, vision, coverage for hearing aids, chiropractic and acupuncture services, transportation, post-discharge meals, access to a nurse advice line, fitness center memberships, health education classes, a personal emergency response system, and wigs for those undergoing cancer treatment.

"Keeping community health at the forefront, Providence Medicare Advantage Plans is bringing an exciting offering to Southern California," said Kevin Manemann, chief executive of Providence South. "Medicare-eligible residents will have access to an intentional and competitive Medicare Advantage Plan while continuing to receive compassionate, high-quality care from the Providence providers they know and trust."

To learn more about Providence plans, please visit ProvidenceTrueHealth.com/OC.

