SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AMPE

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ampio" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ampio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

During premarket hours on August 3, 2022, Ampio issued a press release containing a letter to stockholders which revealed that executives at Ampio were aware, at the time of a per-protocol interim analysis in March 2020, that the Company's AP-013 clinical trial for its product Ampion did not demonstrate efficacy on its co-primary endpoints of pain and function; and that Company executives did not fully report the results of the AP-013 trial and the timing of unblinding of data from the AP-013 trial.

On this news, Ampio's share price fell $0.06, or 35.38%, to close at $0.10 per share on August 3, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

