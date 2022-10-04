CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Appoints New Co-Editors for Financial Planning Review

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced today that it has appointed three new co-editors of the Center's financial planning academic journal, Financial Planning Review: Thomas R. Robinson, Ph.D., CFA, CPA, CFP®, CAIA; Megan McCoy, Ph.D., LMFT, AFC, CFT-1; and Conrad Ciccotello, Ph.D., J.D. The new co-editors join executive editor Stephen Horan, Ph.D., CFA, CIPM, CAIA and co-founding co-editor Chris Gezcy, Ph.D., adjunct full professor of finance at the Wharton School.

A double-blind, peer-reviewed academic journal, Financial Planning Review features research within financial planning as well as disciplines that directly or indirectly relate to the financial planning body of knowledge or financial planning practice. The journal seeks to maximize academic impact through the publication of rigorous and relevant research from a variety of subject areas, including psychology, behavioral finance, and consumer finance and regulation. Each edition of Financial Planning Review is distributed to more than 93,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professionals throughout the United States.

"Drs. Robinson, McCoy and Ciccotello are all exceptional educational leaders, with more than 75 years' cumulative experience in the financial advice ecosystem. Their breadth of expertise mirrors the journal's mission, and we're thrilled to have them join the editorial staff of Financial Planning Review," said Financial Planning Review executive editor Stephen Horan, Ph.D., CFA, CIPM, CAIA. "With their excellent track records in publishing academic research in financial planning, these three new co-editors are poised to lead our auspicious and accomplished team as we seek to expand the financial planning body of knowledge."

Thomas Robinson, Ph.D., CFA, CPA, CFP®, CAIA, is a globally recognized educator, author and advisor with over 35 years of experience in financial services and financial services education. Currently, he is president and chief investment officer of Robinson Global Investment Management LLC. Previously, he served as president and CEO of AACSB International, the primary global accreditor and membership organization of business schools. Prior to joining AACSB, Robinson served as managing director of education for a global team at CFA Institute. Before that he spent 14 years at the University of Miami, serving as a tenured accounting faculty member and administrator. Today, he is also a professor of practice – finance at the College for Financial Planning and a board member and audit committee chair for the Chartered Alternative Investment Association.

Robinson earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and holds master's and doctorate degrees from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

Megan McCoy, Ph.D., LMFT, AFC®, CFT-I™, is an assistant professor at Kansas State University's Department of Personal Financial Planning, where she teaches courses at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels focused on financial well-being, financial therapy and couple dynamics regarding finances. An expert in psychology and financial therapy, she serves on the Financial Therapy Association's Board of Directors and is the associate editor of the Journal of Financial Therapy.

McCoy earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina and an M.A. in marriage and family therapy from Drexel University. She holds a Ph.D. in human development and family science, with an emphasis in marriage and family therapy, from the University of Georgia.

Conrad Ciccotello, Ph.D., J.D., is director of the Reiman School of Finance in the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver. Previously, he was chair of the Department of Risk and Insurance in the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University (from 2015 to 2017) and director of asset and wealth management programs (from 1999 to 2017). A former editor of Financial Services Review, Ciccotello's work has appeared in over 60 publications, including articles in the Journal of Financial Economics, Journal of Law and Economics, Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, Management Science, Financial Analysts Journal and the Journal of Corporation Law.

Ciccotello earned his bachelor's degree at Lehigh University and his MBA at St. Mary's University. He holds a Ph.D. in finance from the Pennsylvania State University. He is also a graduate of the Suffolk University Law School and a member of the Pennsylvania and Supreme Court Bars.

The latest edition of Financial Planning Review is available at CFP.net/FinancialPlanningReview. The editorial leadership will update authors and readers about these and other Financial Planning Review developments during CFP Board's Academic Research Colloquium, to be held October 24-25, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

