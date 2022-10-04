CYMAT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2023

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (OTCQB: CYMHF) (the "Company" or "Cymat") is pleased to announce its results for the first quarter of the fiscal 2023 year – the three months ended July 31, 2022.

Sales for the quarter were approximately $1.1M in comparison to $0.9M for the comparable quarter of the last fiscal year. Larger AlusionTM sales in the quarter included the final shipment of panels for installation in a Lithuanian science museum, panels for a convention centre in Washington State and a significant stocking order made by our distributor in China. AlusionTM is expected to continue as the primary source of revenue for the near future with significant orders expected for buildings in New York City, Spokane Washington, and South Korea.

The loss from operations of $1.7 (2021 – loss of $1M) included non-cash charges of $0.8M (2021 - $0.9M) pertaining to the valuation of employee/consultant stock options. Additionally, operating expenses for the current period were increased as a result of the addition of a second production shift and increases in wages to address the tight labour market, increased raw material costs resulting from higher commodity prices and amplified by the strengthening US dollar and increased production line maintenance costs.

SmartMetalTM sales were minimal for the current quarter. However, as recently announced, Cymat has received a long-anticipated order for vehicle blast mitigation kits from an Asian military vehicle OEM. This initial low-rate production order is anticipated to eventually extend to SmartMetalTM underbelly protection systems for up to 700 vehicles for this Asian military force. The OEM is expected to use this lead order to market this vehicle to other military forces currently utilized previous generations of this transport vehicle.

The primary focus of Cymat's business development efforts continues to be the automotive industry. Under its development agreement with a global automotive OEM, Cymat continues to advance its battery box application of SmartMetalTM for an existing EV. Cymat is also actively discussing the potential of SmartMetalTM for use in planned future EV models with this OEM. Conversations with other automotive OEMs and tier-one manufacturers regarding the ability of SmartMetalTM to reduce vehicle weight and part complexity while enhancing crash protection are ongoing.

Key financial data for the three months ended July 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021 include the following (All items in $ 000's, except net loss per share):



Three Months Ended





July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021





Revenue 1,103 946 Plant operating expenses 1,112 556 Research and material testing expenses 77 31 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,600 1,409 Loss from operations (1,686) (1,049) Net loss (1,781) (1,134) Net loss per share (0.03) (0.02) Operating cash flow (859) (1,308)

Michael Liik, CEO and Chairman stated that "We are encouraged by the sales growth trajectory in both our architectural and military verticals for the balance of the year." He went on to say that "We also expect that our concerted efforts in the automotive space will generate further component development programs with both our existing automotive OEM customer as well as other automotive parts suppliers."

About Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including: customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the AlusionTM brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetalTM brand. For further information , please visit our website at www.cymat.com.

