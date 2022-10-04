Forum Health Adds State-of-the-Art Clinic, Doctors Studio in Boca Raton

FLINT, Mich., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC the first nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, has acquired the functional and longevity medicine practice, Doctors Studio in Boca Raton, Florida.

Dr. Lisbeth Roy of the Doctors Studio in Boca Raton, Florida - now a Forum Health provider. (PRNewswire)

Doctors Studio is a state-of-the-art clinic that has been serving the South East Florida coast for more than 15 years and specializes in longevity medicine, aesthetic artistry, men's sexual health, women's sexual health, and root-cause wellness.

"Doctors Studio exemplifies the future of functional and integrative medicine clinics," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "It is well established, has a team of experts, and aligns with the Forum Health values and mission to provide the highest quality of personalized healthcare."

Dr. Lisbeth Roy is the CEO of Doctors Studio and is board certified in anti-aging, functional and corrective medicine, and an active member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), Institute of Functional Medicine (IFM), Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA), and International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISHWSH).

"The team and I are excited to join the Forum Health network as it continues its expansion nationwide," said Dr. Roy. "Being part of something larger than our practice means we can reach more patients, and be aligned with the nation's thought leaders in integrative and functional medicine."

Doctors Studio is a well-established and self-sufficient clinic with a robust clinical team, customer service, operations, and IT departments. The Doctors Studio team provides personalized care by building strong relationships with patients, developing innovative care plans, and focusing on results.

"Doctors Studio is one of the largest clinics Forum Health has purchased," said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health. "It's a cutting-edge facility, run by an experienced medical team that we're thrilled to add to our network."

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships.

Forum Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Forum Health LLC) (PRNewswire)

