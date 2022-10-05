ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Provides Emergency Grant for Hurricane Ian Relief

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, the registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has announced it is awarding a $10,000 emergency grant to the Collier Comes Together Hurricane Recovery Fund, created by the Collier Community Foundation (CCF) in Naples, Fla. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a powerful Category 5 storm with winds around 150 mph on Sept. 28.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a powerful Category 5 storm with winds around 150 mph on Sept. 28. (PRNewswire)

CCF is a grant-making public charity that pools donations to fund the work of local nonprofits and support positive change. Its recovery fund assists Hurricane Ian victims in the Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties; 100 percent of donations are distributed to area nonprofits serving victims and their families without administration fees. Some of the funds already received have been given to Meals of Hope and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for food distribution, the Salvation Army for temporary housing and St. Matthew's House for new clothing.

The Foundation Board awarded the emergency grant to aid Florida victims and evacuees with any needs following the storm. As of Oct. 4, more than 100 people have died, over 40,000 people have been displaced and thousands are still missing because of the hurricane.

"Hurricane Ian caused absolutely catastrophic damage to Southwest Florida," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "So many Floridians will have a difficult time finding housing unaffected by the storm. This emergency grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation will help provide relief to victims who are struggling to have even their basic needs for food, water and shelter met."

"I know many whose homes and properties have been ravaged by Hurricane Ian, and it is heartbreaking for all of us in Florida," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. in Maitland, Fla. "Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones or no longer have a place to call home. I want to thank my fellow ALTA members for supporting the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation; because of their gifts, we are able to help Florida residents at what is likely the most challenging time of their lives."

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its mission is to support the charitable efforts of title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities and exemplify the title industry's values of We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States.

