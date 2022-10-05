GoodJob Bolsters Leadership Team with Key Hires

Strategic hires include Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoodJob, Inc. announced two key additions to its leadership team. Nellie LeMonier has joined the company as Chief Product Officer, and Tim Austin has been named Chief Revenue Officer.

Nellie LeMonier, CPO of GoodJob (PRNewswire)

"As we continue to innovate and deliver best-in-class recruitment and retention tools for our clients, we must have the right leadership in place," said Stephen D. Johnston, CEO of GoodJob. "Nellie and Tim are highly accomplished industry professionals who will be instrumental in driving our product roadmap and expanding our sales efforts. Together, their experience and vision will drive and fuel the next phase of growth for GoodJob."

LeMonier, an expert in product leadership and technology development, has more than 20 years of experience that positioned her for the role at GoodJob. As former Vice President of Product Management at PRO Unlimited, a leader in contingent workforce management, LeMonier built SaaS solutions with mobile, web, and chatbot technologies that helped companies optimize talent and diversity goals. Before her time at PRO Unlimited, she served on product teams at Perforce Software and Accenture.

"The way we hire today is similar to how we hired 20 years ago," LeMonier said. "I am committed to disrupting the hiring process, helping employers use data science to find the right people, and helping candidates find joy and fulfillment in their work."

Tim Austin has more than 30 years of experience in sales and sales management. For nearly half of his career, he has held leadership positions in Human Capital Management (HCM). Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales, North America, at Park Place Technologies in Cleveland, Ohio. Austin also led sales and marketing efforts with Group Management Services (GMS), a nationally-recognized Professional Employer Organization (PEO). There, he led the organization during a season of hypergrowth.

Austin is also an adjunct professor at Kent State University.

"I believe the most valuable asset for every company is their people," said Austin. "By educating industry leaders on the PATH Assessment®, we can eliminate the guessing game that comes along with a new hire, help them find the right candidate faster, and increase retention," he said.

GoodJob was named HR Tech Startup of the Year by HR Tech Outlook Magazine in 2021. The company uses its machine learning software platform and the PATH Assessment® to predict employee longevity and productivity and eliminate trial and error in hiring. GoodJob offers the most innovative solutions in the marketplace for companies looking to recruit - and retain - the right talent. To learn more, visit goodjob.io.

Tim Austin, CRO of GoodJob (PRNewswire)

