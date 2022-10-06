CES 2023--In Person--On Track to Exceed 2022 Largest post-pandemic tech event to date kicks off January 5, 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that CES® 2023 will likely be the largest in-person, audited business event to take place in the U.S. since early 2020. The show footprint is on track to grow more than 40% larger than CES 2022.

"People are excited to head back to Las Vegas for CES 2023, and it will rock," said Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA. "We are optimistic we can hit our attendance goal of 100,000, which would make it the largest independently-audited post-pandemic tech event. This year's show will feature keynotes from tech visionaries and the opportunity to see and touch the tech that's shaking up industries and changing our lives for the better."

"Global brands including Abbott, Amazon, AMD, Google, John Deere, LG, Qualcomm, Roku, Samsung, Sony, Stellantis, Verizon. They and many others are committed to CES to launch new products and display cutting-edge technologies," said Kinsey Fabrizio, CTA Senior Vice President Membership and CES Sales.

"The robust conference program shows momentum beyond the show floor at CES," said John T. Kelley, Vice President and Acting Show Director for CES. "Hundreds of sessions with industry leaders will highlight advancements in transportation and mobility, digital health, metaverse and sustainability. And new at this year's show: sessions focused on the creator economy, including NFTs, and Web3."

The CES 2023 digital experience will offer access to more than 75 conference sessions and keynotes, digital activations, and a network of CES exhibitors, media and attendees. Digital registration opens later this year.

Key show themes include:

Transportation and Mobility

The automotive sector will be bigger than ever at CES 2023, with nearly 300 exhibitors in a sold-out West Hall. The exhibits in West Hall will cover almost 25% more floor space than 2022, featuring the latest in self-driving tech, electric vehicles and personal mobility devices.

Digital Health

Companies including Abbott, LOTTE Healthcare, MedWand Solutions and Omron Healthcare contribute to a larger and more diverse digital health category. Attendees will discover the tools and technologies lowering costs, improving health equity and saving lives as patients seek ways to empower themselves and take control of their care and wellbeing.

Web3/Metaverse

Our new Web3 category will feature activations from Meta, SK and many others, with a focus on how associated technologies – including those for metaverse and cryptocurrency—can revolutionize how we live, work and play in an immersive, inclusive and distributed virtual universe.

Sustainability

Sustainability will be front and center for hundreds of exhibitors at CES. Global brands like John Deere and startups will demonstrate how tech innovation can conserve energy and increase power generation, address food shortages and create more sustainable agricultural systems, improve resilience and recovery from natural disasters, power smart cities, support access to clean water and more.

Human Security for All

Partnering with the World Academy of Art and Science, CES will shine a spotlight on how technology helps people tackle the world's most pressing problems. Support of United Nations efforts to advance Human Security for All will be a theme throughout the show, from conference programming to keynotes highlighting innovation and products improving the lives of people around the world.

CES 2023 By the Numbers

1300+ exhibitors confirmed

100,000 attendee goal, with 1/3 travelling internationally to attend

29: average number of meetings an executive holds at CES

October 13 at Two announced keynotes: John Deere and AMD, with a third keynote announcement set forat Unveiled Amsterdam

Four curated floor tours include Automotive, Startup, Healthcare and (new for 2023) the Metaverse Combo Tour

40% footprint growth indoors and out in Las Vegas compared to CES 2022

200+ conference sessions featuring more than 750 speakers

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023 with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere and AMD. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details , and the media page for all press resources.

