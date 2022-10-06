Drake Medical Plastics Becoming Genesis Medical Plastics

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve our clients, Drake Medical Plastics is becoming Genesis Medical Plastics. "From our very genesis, we have offered a unique set of polymer services that provide unique support for medical device manufacturers," said General Manager, Stephen Kramer.

"We have always been trailblazers, and the Genesis name captures that spirit. The level of innovation provides a platform for differentiating and naming future products," Kramer continued.

"In addition, we believe this allows us to differentiate ourselves from our sister company, Drake Plastics Ltd. Co. With a similar name and nearby address, this eliminates any confusion between the two companies," added Kramer.

Genesis Medical Plastics will continue to be committed to impeccable customer experience, including our reliable on-time delivery our clients have come to expect. Our team continues to be the same, as does our facilities. Maybe more importantly, we continue our strong commitment to quality, including our ISO 13485:2016 registration.

"We look forward to serving our long-time customers as well as our new clients, as we continue to grow our capabilities and product offerings," Kramer concluded.

About Genesis Medical Plastics

Genesis Medical Plastics delivers lean solutions for prototype to production needs, including state of the art conversion services and exceptional customer service. This includes resin-to-component and resin-to-shape medical polymer solutions for medical and life science customers. GMP is an ISO 13485:2016 certified device manufacturing facility and an FDA registered device contract manufacturer. For more information, visit www.genesismedicalplastics.com.

