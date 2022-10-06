Hi-Tec Returns To Its Trail Running Roots With Three-Year Sponsorship Of Run Catalina Event Series

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage outdoor footwear, apparel, and accessories brand Hi-Tec®, has announced its intended return to the forefront of trail running, beginning with the title sponsorship of the Run Catalina race series, which will now be called the Hi-Tec Run Catalina Series. Through this three-year partnership, Hi-Tec will have a prominent presence on-site and within the marketing efforts of Run Catalina's popular portfolio of races, including the Catalina Island Half Marathon, the Avalon 50K/50M Benefit Run, and the Catalina Island Marathon.

With the Run Catalina partnership, Hi-Tec signals a return to its long legacy in the hiking and running categories. Its Sierra Sneaker, which debuted in 1978, was the world's first lightweight hiking boot, pioneering what is now a major category of footwear. The Silver Shadow, Hi-Tec's first entry into the running space, followed shortly after. The brand's innovation in these two categories continued for decades, with select highlights including the mid-80s release of the BW Infinity, a hybrid trail and road running shoe designed for the 146-mile ultra-marathon races in Badwater, California, and later, the Adventure Racing Series crafted for adventure and obstacle races. Hi-Tec's innovation in trail running continues today, most recently with its Trail Destroyer family, blending premium trail-capable technologies at a very accessible price point. Plans are in place for Hi-Tec to introduce a new collection of footwear designed for trail running later in 2023.

"Few footwear brands have the history of innovation Hi-Tec does in hiking and trail running. We are excited to embrace our trail running heritage through the Hi-Tec Run Catalina series. Hi-Tec has an indisputable authenticity in trail running, stemming from our early days designing shoes for the Badwater Ultramarathon to more recent introductions, such as our Trail Destroyer series. Over the last few years, people have increasingly recognized their desire to spend more time in nature, and Hi-Tec hopes to facilitate this by outfitting them with high-quality, accessibly priced gear for their on and off-trail adventures," commented Jeff Dunn, Chief Merchandising Officer, and Brand President.

Upcoming events in the HI-Tec Run Catalina series will include:

Catalina Island Half Marathon - November 12, 2022

Avalon Benefit 50M / 50K Run – January 7, 2023

Catalina Island Marathon - March 11, 2023

In line with Hi-Tec's sponsorship of Run Catalina, a new award will be introduced into the event series. For the first time, the series will introduce the Catalina Island Triple Crown, an award package given to anyone who completes all three events within a 12-month period. Those who earn the Triple Crown will have traveled more than 80 miles of unique trails, achieving more than 10,000 feet of net elevation gain as they traverse the tips of the island, its east and west coastlines, and the valleys in between. All participants who complete the Triple Crown will receive a custom belt buckle as the traditional sign of excellence in trail running, along with a Hi-Tec prize packet that includes apparel and footwear.

"Catalina Island is one of Southern California's most popular natural attractions and a destination for outdoor enthusiasts and endurance athletes. The Run Catalina race series features some of the country's most historic and scenic trail running events. Hi-Tec's history of innovative performance in hiking and running makes them a natural presence as part of Run Catalina events," commented Mike Bone, President of Spectrum Sports Management, owners of the Run Catalina race series.

Registration for all of the events in the Hi-Tec Run Catalina Series is currently open and available at www.runcatalina.com.

A subsidiary of Galaxy Universal LLC, Hi-Tec was founded in 1974 in the appropriately named village of Shoeburyness in Essex, England. As the world continues to evolve, Hi-Tec is committed to creating footwear, apparel, and accessories, all at accessible price points, to help people enjoy themselves in cities, on trails, and everywhere in between.

About Hi-Tec

Founded in 1974, Hi-Tec® (Hi-Tec Sports International Holdings B.V.) has a long and enduring legacy in creating footwear, apparel, and accessories across multi-tiered outdoor, trail, sportswear, and lifestyle segments. Having first established themselves in court sports, Hi-Tec later expanded into the outdoors with the introduction of the world's first lightweight hiking shoe. With over four decades of product and performance technology innovation, Hi-Tec has evolved into an outdoor crossover brand that offers options that work from the city to the trail.

Standing on a foundation of quality, technology, and comfort, Hi-Tec is committed to creating accessibly priced footwear and apparel to enable people everywhere to get outside and enjoy new experiences in the world around us.

For more information, visit www.Hi-Tec.com or follow Hi-Tec® on Instagram at @hitec.

About Run Catalina and Spectrum Sports Management

Created and managed by Spectrum Sports Management, Run Catalina is a series of endurance races on Southern California's beautiful and rugged Catalina Island. A recognized leader in endurance and sporting events in Southern California, Spectrum Sports Management & Timing Services creates a wide range of events and has over 50 years of collective industry experience. Spectrum Sports Management emphasizes delivering a premiere, professional and world-class service to their clients, their participants, and the communities in which they work. For more info, please see http://www.spectrumsports.net.

About Galaxy Universal LLC

Headquartered in New York, NY, Galaxy Universal LLC is a global vertically integrated marketing, design, sales, sourcing and manufacturing company that specializes in the athletic, health and wellness, outdoor and work categories. Owned brands include And1, Avia, Cherokee, Gaiam, Hi-Tec, Interceptor, Magnum, SPRI, Tony Hawk and more. The Company is a licensee of the Reebok, Justice and London Fog brands, among others. With a worldwide distribution network, Galaxy sells branded athletic and work footwear in over 40,000 stores.

For more information, visit https://www.galaxycorp.com or contact info@galaxycorp.com

