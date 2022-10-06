StoryTerrace, the US's leading biographer, reports 42% increase in Americans having memoirs penned to make peace with their past

1-in-4 Americans suffer diagnosable mental health issues

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoryTerrace , America's leading biography-writing service, found that over 22% of the public agree that journaling is the most beneficial aid to their mental health. As it stands, one in four American's currently live with a diagnosable mental illness - half of whom are battling symptoms without treatment. With patience waning and desperation increasing, more people are investing in what is being called the 'self-care revolution'.

How a biography service is helping to combat America's mental health epidemic

StoryTerrace recently reported a 42% rise in memoirs being penned this year, from all over the States. Fuelled by the cascade of events in recent years, society has come to realise the crucial need for mindfulness, self-care, and setting aside time for self-reflection.

The memoir-writing service found that 31% of the population agreed that the cathartic elements associated with writing and speaking out about past experiences facilitated a deeper understanding and connection to one's identity. This is supported by countless historic studies which demonstrate that a closer affiliation to one's identity directly increases self-esteem and improves social relationships and belonging.

Why is it important to preserve our life stories?

StoryTerrace found that the most popular cohort of people having their memoirs written is those aged 66+, accounting for over a third of all biographies written at the service (31.2%). The ageing population are recognised to be the most susceptible to poor mental health symptoms with over half of America's senior citizens disproportionately at risk of social isolation and depression.

In going through the memoir-writing process people are matched with a professional ghostwriter who spends hours listening to their stories before putting them into a book. As a result, an often-ignored generation gets the chance to feel listened to and valued, whilst knowing that their life story will be preserved and passed down to future generations.

CEO and founder of StoryTerrace, Rutger Bruining, says: "There is power in writing. Whether it is daily journaling, writing a novel, or even writing a card. It is one of the purest forms of self-expression and allows room for creativity and self-exploration. We have the pleasure of seeing exactly how writing directly benefits not just our clients but our amazing ghostwriters as well."

