Living Security Wins Prestigious CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Second Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security, the leader in Human Risk Management, today announced that it has been named the 'Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year' in the sixth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today. This is the second consecutive year that Living Security has taken home one of these prestigious industry awards.

The company launched its innovative Human Risk Management platform, Unify Insights, earlier this year. The solution provides security leaders with the data and metrics to identify human behavior risks and trends inside their organizations, followed by targeted action plans to mitigate incidents. Living Security and its Unify Insights platform, were chosen from more than 4,100 nominations worldwide.

"We've pioneered this new category of Human Risk Management, shifting from a traditional security awareness and training approach which has proven ineffective. The more data-driven approach of HRM truly moves the needle on behavioral change by empowering security leaders with an understanding of where the riskiest segments are and how to remediate that risk," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security. "This award is a testament to the hard work put into the launch of Unify Insights, and the important work we're doing to reduce human risk within organizations."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more.

"Traditional risk management solutions are missing the quantification of a whole category of risk that stems from human behaviors. Organizations can have an advantage if they are able to identify the riskiest five percent of people across their workforce, which could very well result in preventing both minor and major incidents," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Through Unify Insights, data is analyzed and correlated with actual human activities, allowing security leaders to understand and address risky or vigilant behaviors in a way they have never done before and truly improve their security posture. Congratulations on this incredible innovation in the space and being our choice for the competitive 'Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year' award."

For more information about the Living Security please visit livingsecurity.com. For information on the annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards , please visit cybersecuritybreakthrough.com.

About Living Security

Living Security's mission is to transform human risk to drive dramatic improvement in human behaviors, organizational security culture, and infosec program effectiveness. With our Human Risk Management platform, Living Security engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on and directly mitigate the risk brought on by human behavior. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

