MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL RECOGNIZED FOR EXCELLENCE IN SUPPLIER DIVERSITY

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been recognized by the Institute for Supply Management® as a 2022 ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Organizational Award recipient. Specifically, MGM Resorts was honored as a diversity champion for its accomplishments in advancing diversity within the organization and profession.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

The ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards celebrate organizational programs that set new standards, drive new possibilities and exceed expectations – setting the bar and helping advance the supply management profession. MGM Resorts develops partnerships with community partners and suppliers to support diverse businesses and benefit communities in which the company operates.

"MGM Resorts is committed to using our size and scale to make a meaningful difference, and we are grateful for the chance to help expand opportunities and elevate the incredible work being done by these businesses in our communities," said Jim Czarnecki, Chief Procurement Officer at MGM Resorts. "We thank the ISM for this honor and are eager to continue our cultivation of partnerships with diverse suppliers and enable positive economic impact in our communities."

In addition to its supplier diversity framework, MGM Resorts supports the development of business skills and growth capacity of diverse businesses through its yearly Supplier Diversity Mentorship Program, an eight-month program designed to identify and address critical business development gaps for diverse-owned businesses to compete in a global supply chain. Through the program, which has a goal to graduate 150 diverse-owned businesses by 2025, business leaders are given the tools to enhance operational efficiencies, harness financial management and elevate leadership acumen.

The supplier diversity program at MGM Resorts includes businesses that are at least 51 percent owned, operated and controlled by minorities, women, the economically disadvantaged, veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals and persons with disabilities. The effort is part of the Company's larger commitment to be Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet, which articulates the commitment to a set of priorities and goals that will generate actions that have an enduring impact on the world. Click here to learn more about Focused on What Matters.

About ISM

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model™. The ISM Report On Business®, Manufacturing and Services, are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 33 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LeoVegas AB, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:

Andrea Bruce

Manager, Social Impact & Sustainability Communications

Abruce@mgmresorts.com

(702) 460-6573

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGM Resorts International