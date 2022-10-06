NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate business, announced that Angie Leccese has joined the Company as Chief Marketing Officer. As the head of Newmark's marketing team, Leccese will be responsible for overseeing the planning, development and execution of the Company's marketing and business development strategy, with a focus on driving growth through content marketing and sales enablement. She will report to Roger Anscher, Newmark's Chief Administrative Officer.

Newmark Names Angie Leccese as Chief Marketing Officer (PRNewswire)

"Angie's decades of experience in marketing and commercial real estate make her ideal to lead the strategic direction of Newmark's marketing," said Newmark Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin. "Her expertise supporting sales professionals and leading content and business development on a global scale will serve us as we continue to grow our footprint both in the United States and across the world's major financial and business centers."

Leccese brings a wealth of experience in marketing business development, having served in comparable leadership roles across national and international commercial real estate companies for the last 20 years. Most recently, Leccese was a Vice President of Business Development, Americas Advisory Marketing at CBRE. Leccese's experience also includes marketing roles at Cousins Properties and Colliers International.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Newmark and look forward to working with the company's dedicated team of marketing professionals to support the core business," Leccese said. "Amidst such robust growth, there is opportunity to leverage the martech stack to support and drive further business expansion. I'm excited to build on Newmark's strong foundation of excellence to nurture a best-in-class business development platform to support the company's professionals and clients."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.2 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 6,500 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.