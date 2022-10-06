Outreach Team Selected to Support Local Small Businesses

Connectors will help ensure equitable economic recovery

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Port of Seattle, and King County announced today that seven community organizations would serve local small businesses through the Community Business Connector (CBC) program.

These organizations, identified as Connectors, will serve small businesses in five geographic hubs in King County through a targeted outreach program. Connectors will provide access to available business resources to help them sustain and grow their enterprises. A review panel selected the Connector finalist following a competitive application process.

Seven connectors, in the first phase of this pilot program, will ease the way for small businesses across King County to connect with advisors and access resources for business recovery. Connectors will receive a one-time funding award from $30,000 to $40,000 over 12 months as part of the pilot program.

Those selected include the following.

Lake City Collective OneEastside Spark Growing Contigo, LLC International Rescue Committee Indian American Community Services Kent Chamber of Commerce SnoValley Chamber

The Chamber's team of Connectors utilizes an online ticket system to connect with business owners directly. Connectors provide referral options to lenders, small business development centers, and other helpful resources.

"The Port of Seattle invested $650,000 in community-based partnerships to open doors for ethnic businesses that anchor our communities and neighborhoods," said Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed. "Helping small companies tap resources is vital as the region grows amid uncertain economic conditions locally and globally."

Connectors will make the region's small business support ecosystem more accommodating and inclusive by building relationships with businesses facing challenges due to linguistic, cultural, and geographic barriers.

"Companies owned by people of color, and those based in rural communities have faced higher barriers to accessing capital, receiving state and local relief funding, and pivoting to online sales, said Seattle Metro Chamber CEO Rachel Smith. "We are committing $500,000 from King County COVID-19 Local Recovery Funds to ensure that small businesses throughout King County can get the direct support and resources they need," she added.

Community Business Connector is led by the Chamber and REACH King County, funded in partnership with King County, and the Port of Seattle.

Visit https://communitybusinessconnector.com/ for more information.

