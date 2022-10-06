Revelio Labs Secures $15 Million in Series A Funding

Nationwide workforce analytics platform looks to fuel growth and enhance products amidst unprecedented jobs market

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs , the workforce intelligence company, today announced its Series A capital raise of $15 million. The round was led by Elephant Partners, with additional funding from Alumni Ventures, BDMI, K20 Ventures, Techstars, and Barclays. The capital will be used to expand Revelio Labs' offerings for corporate HR and strategy, and comes less than a year after the company raised $4.5 million in seed funding. Since then, Revelio Labs has tripled in size, with over 150 clients ranging from investors to corporate strategists and HR teams, as well as governments.

Ben Zweig, CEO of Revelio Labs, said, "The most important resource of any company is its workforce, but even in 2022, employers and hiring managers have yet to truly grasp the variables impacting employee decisions at the individual and macro levels. Corporate America was not prepared for the Great Resignation, quiet quitting or the talent wars. And as we navigate a very tight labor market, intense inflation, and a potential recession, it's more important than ever to have a greater understanding of workforce trends. We're grateful that Elephant and our other investors continue to recognize our potential to drive meaningful business change through workforce data, and we look forward to putting this new capital to work to further enhance our products."

Revelio Labs builds tools to understand the workforce of every company. By analyzing public workforce data, the company has created a standard structure to unify job titles, skills, activities, and companies. Revelio Labs' team of data scientists develop methods at the cutting edge of statistical research to remove sampling bias and adjust for reporting lags to create a comprehensive, unbiased, and up-to-date understanding of workforce dynamics. The company's workforce data provides insight on occupational composition, hiring and attrition trends, geographic composition, career transitions, and demographic diversity. Many of Revelio Labs' current customers include the largest hedge funds, private equity firms, and venture capital firms, as well as a growing list of large corporate clients.

"To attract and retain the best talent, employers need to understand how to best meet the needs of current and incoming employees. Revelio Labs is in a position to help bridge this data gap in the labor market and provide the insights needed to optimize human capital decision-making," added Julie Effron, General Partner at Elephant Partners. "With a SaaS platform focused on providing strategic workforce intelligence across companies, we see a large opportunity for Revelio Labs and look forward to continuing to support their growth with this investment."

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is a workforce intelligence company. Founded in 2018, Revelio Labs absorbs and standardizes hundreds of millions of public employment records to create the world's first universal HR database. The company's team of data scientists, economists, and engineers deliver valuable workforce analytics to customers including investors, corporate strategists, HR teams, and governments, empowering them to make actionable, data driven decisions. Learn more at www.reveliolabs.com .

