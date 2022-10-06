Technics announces the SL-G700M2 multi-digital audio player with new digital/analogue signal processing technology

The SL-G700M2 is newly equipped with a High Precision Coherent D/A Converter and supports a wider variety of music sources

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics today announced the launch of the SL-G700M2, the successor to the highly respected SL-G700 network/Super Audio CD player, equipped with new digital and analogue technologies to improve the performance and sound.

The establishment of various high-resolution formats (including SACD) and the emergence of high-quality streaming platforms and the continuing vinyl record resurgence has created greater demand for superior quality sound. As a multi-digital audio player, the new SL-G700 supports MQA®, numerous high-resolution audio sources, and a wide variety of music streaming services, in addition to Super Audio CD®/CD playback.

Years of R&D contribute to new digital/analogue signal processing technology

In developing digital audio signal processing technology for the next generation, Technics' goal has been to achieve phase alignment and ideal impulse response. Starting with LAPC (Load Adaptive Phase Calibration), which was first incorporated in the SE-R1 in 2014 and continuing with Space Tune and the PHONO Response Optimizer, this concept has been consistently applied according to product and class.

An accumulation of these technologies has bred the High Precision Coherent D/A Converter, now available in the SL-G700M2. The High Precision Coherent D/A Converter converts digital values to analogue signals with the utmost precision and outputs them to an amplifier. It is composed of (1) coherent processing, (2) high-performance D/A converter in dual monaural configuration, and (3) a proprietary discrete amplifier circuit.

(1) Coherent Processing

This technology improves the reproducibility of impulse signals by minimizing amplitude and phase deviations that occur throughout the D/A conversion process for signals up to 192 kHz PCM using proprietary digital signal processing*. With this processing, purity of the sound is increased, and the sound image is clearer.

*DSD signals such as Super Audio CD® are input directly to the DAC without performing this processing.

(2) High-performance D/A converter in dual monaural configuration

The dual ESS ES9026PRO is newly adopted for the DAC chip. The symmetrical placement of one L/R unit on each side and their independent transmission structures reduce mutual interference and faithfully reproduce the sound image and musical space contained in the sound source.

(3) Proprietary discrete amplifier circuit

The filter circuit after the D/A conversion uses an amplifier circuit with a unique discrete configuration instead of an operational amplifier IC. This realizes even higher responsiveness and S/N and reproduces even the most subtle sounds.

Power supply noise suppression thoroughly eliminates adverse effects on minute signals

Digital audio players that handle small signals require thorough noise suppression because even the slightest noise can significantly affect sound quality. The SL-G700M2 is equipped with a Multi-Stage Silent Power Supply that applies and deploys developed and proven technologies. The Multi-Stage Silent Power Supply provides thorough noise suppression in three stages: (1) high-speed switching power supply, (2) low-noise regulator, and (3) current injection active noise cancelling.

(1) High-speed switching power supply

The SL-G700M2 uses a high-speed switching power supply of approximately 300 kHz, which is also used for the analogue circuits of the SU-R1000 reference-class integrated amplifier. By increasing the switching frequency, the interference of noise on the music playback bandwidth is reduced and a highly responsive power supply is achieved.

(2) Low-noise regulator

Combined with the original stabilized power supply circuit, this dedicated power supply unit provides stable power with low noise. The discrete circuit structure does not use any general-purpose ICs, and meticulous tuning provides power optimized for analogue circuits.

Low noise at high level and stable power supply are realized with the fine tuning of circuit patterns.

(3) Current injection active noise cancelling

This newly developed technology removes unwanted noise components by applying an inverse phase current to the detected noise. More effective current noise rejection can be achieved by using the push/pull method in combination with conventional noise rejection by drawing current.

The SL-G700M2 newly supports USB-B input, along with a wide variety of music sources, including Super Audio CD® and MQA

High-definition disc playback

This model supports playback of Super Audio CD®, which is a high-quality audio disc format. For further sound quality enhancement, a "Pure Disc Playback" mode is dedicated for Super Audio CD®/CD playback. In that mode, all circuit blocks except those required for Super Audio CD®/CD playback are shut off to reduce the internal noise and enhance sound quality.

Supports various high-resolution formats in addition to MQA®

This model supports MQA and is capable of full decoding playback of MQA files and MQA-CDs. Various other high-resolution formats are also supported, including WAV/AIFF up to 384 kHz/32 bit, FLAC/ALAC up to 384 kHz/24 bit, and DSD up to 11.2 MHz file playback.

Enhanced network playback functions

This model supports Chromecast built-in, which enables a wide range of music streaming services from Google Chromecast-enabled apps, as well as AirPlay 2. Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® wireless connections are also supported.

The SL-G700M2 is equipped with a new USB-B port that allows constant connection to a network audio server or PC for playback of high-resolution sound sources from the connected device.

Housing and chassis support high sound quality and high-quality design

The SL-G700M2 is divided into four sections inside the chassis, with the power supply, digital interface, analogue circuitry, and disk drive sections, each being independent of the other. This suppresses mutual interference between circuits and reduces sound quality degradation. The disc drive adopts a three-layer chassis configuration. Powerful vibration-damping and quiet construction, including a disc tray made of die-cast aluminium, ensures high-precision disc playback.

The exterior features a hairline-finished 7 mm-thick aluminium front panel and 3 mm-thick aluminium side panels, as well as an engraved Technics logo for a high-grade design and finish.

The SL-G700M2 will be available from Technics dealers for MSRP $3,499.99 at the end of January 2023.

