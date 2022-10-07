The Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC) Immerses Designers, Buyers, and Fashionistas in a World of Modest Fashion at the IN2MOTIONFEST 2022

The Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC) Immerses Designers, Buyers, and Fashionistas in a World of Modest Fashion at the IN2MOTIONFEST 2022

The Inaugural Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival 2022 (IN2MOTIONFEST 2022) Welcomes over 160 Designers with Various Local Materials from Across the Indonesian Archipelago, taking "Local Products, Global Look" as 2022 theme.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Bank Indonesia (BI), the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs of the Republic of Indonesia, and the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC), as part of the Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) , officially announced the inaugural of IN2MOTIONFEST 2022 which will run until 9th October 2022 in Jakarta Convention Center, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival 2022 (IN2MOTIONFEST 2022) (PRNewswire)

A World of Wastra

The five-day festival of modest fashion began with a display of colours from Ready-to-Wear Deluxe, Street Wear, Syari Evening Wear, Cocktail Wear, and Office Wear. The ISEF opening ceremony followed by the inauguration of IN2MOTIONFEST 2022 on 6th October 2022 was attended by Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo, and Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs of the Republic of Indonesia Teten Masduki.

"Indonesia's inaugural global modest fashion festival has been a huge success. It is expected to become the biggest international modest fashion festival. This can be done through strengthening the branding of Indonesia's modest fashion, increasing capacity and network between domestic and global business actors. We'll continue to nurture Indonesia's cultural heritage and share it with the world," said Warjiyo.

Attendees can witness a total of 1,256 looks of wastra Nusantara from various designers such as Dian Pelangi, Itang Yunasz, Khanaan, Laudya Chintya Bella, Syahrir Nurdin from Malaysia, Yod Koko from Thailand, A3 from France X Emmy Thee, etc.

The word wastra derives from Sanskrit and means "hand-crafted textile". Wastra is full of cultural and historical meanings and is appreciated worldwide for its beauty. Most are made by skilled artisans who have perfected their trade through the generations by adapting ancient skills.

"Wastra from Sabang to Merauke, such as Songket, Ikat, Lurik and Batik, have been the highlights of this year's festival. It is amazing to share our cultural heritage with the world and see the same joy we feel when seeing these amazing fabrics," said Ali Charisma, National Chairman of the IFC.

"By involving hundreds of designers with the use of 14 types of wastra, we hope that in the future more stakeholders will be involved in the effort to make Indonesia a trendsetter in the world's modest fashion industry," added Masduki.

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS) , Indonesia is the world's 13th exporter of Muslim clothing in 2021 with the value amounting to USD 4.68 billion, up by 12.49 percent compared to 2020.

About ISEF

ISEF is the largest annual event in Indonesia for the Islamic economy and a part of the global Sharia Economic Forum. The organisation combines ideas into applicable initiatives to support the Islamic economy focusing on developing the sharia economy while maintaining harmony with Indonesian values. For more information visit IN2MOTIONFEST's Instagram and Youtube , and ISEF's Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , and Twitter .

