Polestar reports global volumes for the third quarter of 2022 and confirms full year outlook

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ("Polestar" or the "Company," Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, delivered approximately 9,215 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022, bringing the total year-to-date to approximately 30,400 cars for the first nine months of 2022, up 100% year-on-year.

A recent ramp up in production following Covid-19 disruptions in China earlier in the year has resulted in significantly higher production rates and the company expects to meet its 50,000 global volume target for 2022 by delivering the remaining vehicles in the fourth quarter.

"We needed to catch up on production after Covid-19 related setbacks in China and we have. The majority of Polestar 2 cars set for delivery in Q4 are ready and making their way to our customers in 27 markets around the world, with the fourth quarter set to be our strongest on record yet. I am confident we will meet our target of 50,000 cars for this year." said Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.

Polestar expects to post its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday, November 11, 2022, before market opening in the USA. Polestar's CEO and CFO will hold a live audio webcast that day at 08:00 EDT (14:00 CET) to discuss the Company's financial and operational results and outlook. Relevant documents and a link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Polestar Investor Relations website at https://investors.polestar.com/.

About Polestar

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (Nasdaq: PSNY) ("Polestar") is a Swedish premium electric vehicle manufacturer. Founded by Volvo Car AB (publ.) (together with its subsidiaries, "Volvo Cars") and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd ("Geely"), in 2017, Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result.

Polestar is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and its vehicles are currently available and on the road in markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific. By 2023, the company plans that its cars will be available in an aggregate of 30 markets. Polestar cars are currently manufactured in two facilities in China, with additional future manufacturing planned in the USA.

Polestar has produced two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 was built between 2019 and 2021 as a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fiber body, 609 hp, 1,000 Nm and an electric-only range of 124 km (WLTP) – the longest of any hybrid car in the world at the time.

The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company's first fully electric, high volume car. The Polestar 2 model range includes three variants with a combination of long- and standard range batteries as large as 78 kWh, and dual- and single-motor powertrains with as much as 350 kW / 476 hp and 680 Nm.

From 2022, Polestar plans to launch one new electric vehicle per year, starting with Polestar 3 – the company's first electric performance SUV which is expected to debut on October 12, 2022. Polestar 4 is expected to follow in 2023, a smaller electric performance SUV coupe.

In 2024, the Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT is planned to be launched as the production evolution of the Polestar Precept – the manifesto concept car Polestar released in 2020 that showcases the brand's future vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As the company seeks to reduce its climate impact with every new model, Polestar aims to produce a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.

In March 2022, Polestar revealed its second concept car, an electric performance roadster which builds on the design, technology and sustainability ambitions laid out by Precept and showcases the brand's vision for future sports cars. The hard-top convertible presents an evolution of the unique design language first shown by Precept and emphasises a dynamic driving experience. The concept further develops the focus on sustainability and technology, aiming towards greater circularity. Polestar confirmed in August 2022 that a version of the concept will be produced as the Polestar 6 electric performance roadster, with launch expected in 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

